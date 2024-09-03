Protests outside Columbia University demand the school divest from Israel

Israel-Hamas war protests held outside Columbia University on the first day of classes

NEW YORK -- Protests were being held Tuesday outside Columbia University on the first day of classes.

CBS News New York has learned the group Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine organized the demonstrations. It was involved in many of the protests at the school in the spring and has repeatedly demanded the university divest itself from Israel in the wake of the ongoing war with Hamas.

The protesters started at around 9:30 a.m. outside the campus gates at Broadway near 116th Street. There was a similar protest on the opposite side near the gates by Amsterdam Avenue.

There were no signs of any demonstrations on the campus grounds, but the Alma Mater statue was doused with red paint, Chopper 2's Jim Smith reported.

New security measures were put in place at the end of last semester, after protests on campus over the war led to numerous arrests. The changes include students and staff having to show identification at the five points of entry to the Morningside campus. Any guests must also pre-register.

College students have called for protester mask ban

Demonstrators gathered in late August to call for college campuses to put a mask ban in place to better protect students during protests.

Just a block from Columbia, more than 100 pro-Israeli demonstrators came together to urge American colleges to ban face coverings during protests.

"They want to make us feel us unsafe, afraid and targeted simply because of our Jewish identify," one demonstrator said.

It followed the spring protests at the school where some accused pro-Palestinian demonstrators of covering their faces and taunting Jewish students.

Spring protests led to ouster of Columbia's president

Former Columbia President Minouche Shafik's 13-month tenure was marred by controversy over her handling of pro-Palestinian protests. She announced her resignation in August and was replaced on an interim basis by Katrina Armstrong.

Students who support Israel said Shafik waited too long to crack down on pro-Palestinian protesters' encampments in the spring.

Shafik had also been criticized for twice bringing in the NYPD, who took action and forced out protesters who were barricaded inside Hamilton Hall.

Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine posted on Instagram, "Any future president who does not pay heed to the Columbia student body's overwhelming demand for divestment will end exactly as President Shafik did."