Fast-moving freezing rain storm to impact the Tri-State Area on Sunday night. Here's the latest forecast.

The snow may out of the Tri-State Area, but another potential problem is looming.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday evening into Sunday night due to the threat of freezing rain in the northwestern suburbs.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, Putnam, and Sussex counties from 4 p.m. Sunday through 2 a.m. Monday.

Sunday's forecast

After a bit of sun on Sunday morning, skies will quickly fill with clouds as a frontal system approaches. Most of the day looks dry, but as the front gets closer, precipitation chances will go up by the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, with high temperatures in the upper 30s occurring well after sunset. That will pose a problem, as the precipitation moves in. Although surface-level temperatures will be below freezing, temperatures above the surface will be above freezing, creating a recipe for freezing rain to develop.

What to expect Saturday night into Monday. CBS News New York

For locations south and east of New York City, surface temps should be high enough for just plain rain. In and around the city, freezing rain will fall initially, but then transition to plain rain quickly.

This map shows potential for ice from freezing rain on Sunday night. CBS News New York

As for the northwestern suburbs, it will take much longer for the cold air at the surface to dissipate, which is why we are most concerned with that region seeing some ice. We are not talking about a major ice storm, but even with ice amounts ranging from .10-.20 inches, significant issues can develop, such as iced-over roads, and downed trees and powerlines.

Thankfully, this is not going to be a long-duration event, and all areas will changeover to rain by Monday morning.

A look back at the Friday night storm

Although some areas didn't get as much snow as initially anticipated, a good portion of the Tri-State Area did see decent snowfall amounts.

Central Park received 4.3 inches of snow on Friday night into Saturday, the most for the park since 2022. CBS News New York

The 4.3 inches that fell in Central Park was the most record there since January 2022. In addition, with this recent snowstorm, the park has now received 7.2 inches this month, which is much higher than the average December snowfall of 4.9 inches. December has marked the park's first month with above-average snowfall in nearly four years.

The fresh snowpack will help temperatures drop efficiently Saturday night, with lows in the low 20s in the city, and lots of teens in the suburbs.