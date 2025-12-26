New York City gears up for most significant snow since 2022

Shovels and plows will be out later Friday as people in New York City and the surrounding area prepare for a blast of winter.

New York City's Department of Sanitation crews are gearing up for what could be a long and busy night. Crews will be both clearing snow and keeping up with holiday trash pickup.

The Department of Sanitation is already salt, plows and workers, knowing Friday likely brings more garbage to the curb following holiday celebrations.

Officials say crews will prioritize keeping the main roads, emergency routes and bus lanes clear, while still maintaining trash and recycling services where conditions allow.

If snow totals reach six inches or more, it will mark the largest snowstorm in New York City since January, 2022.

The city's Department of Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory, warning roads could quickly become slick, especially during the evening commute and overnight hours. Drivers are urged to allow extra travel time, avoid unnecessary trips, and make sure vehicles are stocked with essentials like blankets, water and a fully charged phone.

Salt trucks and plows are ready to roll as conditions worsen. Officials stress the best way to stay safe is to stay off the roads if you can, particularly later Friday night.

The Department of Sanitation is also hiring emergency snow shovelers. Pay starts at $19.14 per hour, but grows to $28.71 an hour after 40 hours in a week. For more information on how to apply, click here.

"New York is no stranger to snow and cold weather, and given the Christmas holidays, it's important to be extra prepared before getting on the road," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "As always, I urge New Yorkers to monitor their local forecast, and text their county or borough name to our weather and emergency alerts system. Stay vigilant, drive slow if you need to travel and have a safe holiday weekend."

Here are some safe winter driving tips.

Across the Hudson River, in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is also urging caution, and urged people to avoid driving if possible.

Here are some cold weather tips from New York state's Department of Health, and here are some tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia.

information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning; information on the proper use of generators; and safe winter driving tips.