Super Bowl 2025 live updates on Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown
What to know about the 2025 Super Bowl
In an NFL rematch rife with storylines, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off today in the Super Bowl for the second time in the past three seasons.
Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans features Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, both of whom were at the helm when their teams met two years ago in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, where Mahomes came out on top in a 38-35 thriller that was mired by a controversial holding call on the Chiefs final game-winning drive.
After following it up with a second straight Super Bowl title in 2024, the Chiefs could be on the verge of making NFL history Sunday as the first team ever to achieve a three-peat, while the Eagles have their eyes set on revenge.
Follow the latest updates from Super Bowl LIX below:
Some Super Bowl ads already live online
Super Bowl LIX is expected to draw more than 120 million viewers Sunday, making it one of the most-viewed television events of the year.
With an audience of that size, a few ad spots are reportedly selling for a record $8 million. That compares with a 30-second spot selling for about $7 million during last year's game.
Beyond the investment on securing Super Bowl air time, advertisers spend additional millions on creating their commercials, adding to the pressure for their investments to pay off.
This year's mix of ad categories for the most part includes the usual suspects: beverages, snacks, tech companies and telcos, according to Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports. There will be a focus on AI in more commercials, he said, and slightly more pharmaceutical companies advertising this year.
Click here for some of the ads you can already watch online.
What is at stake Sunday
A win Sunday would cement the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, giving him an unprecedented four Super Bowls, all before the age of 30. It would also carry extra meaning for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who led the Eagles for 14 seasons before his firing in 2012.
But this could prove the toughest Super Bowl challenge for the Chiefs of any in the Mahomes era. This Eagles team is arguably more talented than the one from two years ago, with the NFL's leading rusher in Saquon Barkley, and one of the stoutest defenses in the league.
The Eagles are seeking just the second title of their storied franchise. Their only Lombardi Trophy came in 2018 on the back of an extraordinary playoff upset run led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, culminating in his defeat of Tom Brady's New England Patriots.
And in a twist, Brady will be broadcasting Sunday's Super Bowl for Fox.
For Super Bowl, NFL scrapping "End Racism" end zone stencil in favor of "Choose Love"
The NFL is stenciling "Choose Love" in the back of one of the end zones at the Superdome for the Super Bowl on Sunday in what the league says is an effort to encourage the country after a series of tragedies over the first six weeks of the year.
It's not using "End Racism" for the first time since the NFL began using Super Bowl end zone stencils.
"The Super Bowl is often a snapshot in time and the NFL is in a unique position to capture and lift the imagination of the country," league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement this week. "'Choose Love' is appropriate to use as our country has endured in recent weeks wildfires in Southern California, the terrorist attack here in New Orleans, the plane and helicopter crash near our nation's capital and the plane crash in Philadelphia."
"It Takes All of Us" will be stenciled in the other end zone as it's been since the league began using field stencils in 2020 for the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.
Teams this season have selected "Vote," "End Racism," "Stop Hate," or "Choose Love" for the other end zone.
Who is favored headed into Super Bowl LIX?
Just hours before kickoff, sportsbooks have the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites over the Eagles, a number which has remained steady throughout the past week.
The game is expected to be high-scoring, with an over-under of 48.5, according to sportsbooks. The two teams combined for a 73-point shootout in their first Super Bowl meeting.
The Chiefs 15-2 record this season is somewhat deceptive, eking out wins, with the team only going 8-9 against the spread, per Covers.com. The Eagles finished with a 14-3 record but went 11-6 against the spread. The Chiefs finished 11th in the NFL with a regular season point differential of plus-59, according to StatMuse, while the Eagles finished second with a point differential of plus-160.
How much are Super Bowl tickets?
As of Thursday, the cheapest nosebleed Super Bowl seats in the Superdome were going for about $3,400 with fees on Ticketmaster, while on StubHub the cheapest tickets were listed for significantly less at just under $2,550 with fees.
Ticket packages sold directly by the NFL start at roughly $6,700 per person and include amenities along with the seat, like access to tailgate parties, meet-and-greets with football stars, and free food and drinks.
The priciest tickets were on the ground level near the Chiefs' area on the field. Seats in that section cost around $8,650 on StubHub, with comparable seats costing up to $12,000 on Ticketmaster.
Who's performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?
Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar is headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
This is not the first time Lamar has graced the halftime show stage. He performed at Super Bowl LVI in 2022 during an ensemble act that also featured the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent.
Lamar will be joined on stage by special guest SZA, the league announced in January.
The two are set to go on a 19-city North American tour that kicks off in April. The duo has collaborated on songs "30 for 30," "luther," "Gloria," "All the Stars" and "Doves in the Wind."
Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes
From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes and menus from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game.
They include the likes of Eddie Jackson's Cajun sticky wings, Erik Blauberg's ultimate chili with watermelon and Guy Fieri's chicken avocado egg rolls.