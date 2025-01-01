Victims of Bourbon Street attack in New Orleans include former Princeton football star, aspiring nurse, loving dad

New Orleans attack under investigation after driver slams into crowd, killing at least 15

At least 15 people were killed during a deadly attack on New Year's Day when a driver slammed into a crowd celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, in what is being investigated as a suspected terrorist attack.

At least 39 people were hospitalized for their injuries, some in critical condition.

"As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims," New Orleans Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna said in a statement on Wednesday.

Even though authorities have not yet released the names of the victims, families, friends, schools and workplaces have shared memories and details about lives lost during the tragic events that unfolded in the French Quarter.

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Tiger Bech, former All-Ivy Princeton football player "on top of the world"

Tiger Bech, 28, a former All-Ivy Princeton football player, died during the Bourbon Street attack, his mother Michelle confirmed to CBS News.

Bech was an "amazing kid" and he "went out on top of the world," his mother said.

After college at Princeton, Bech worked as a junior bonds trader in cybersecurity at Seaport Global. He loved to fish and hunt, his mother said.

Tiger Bech, 28, died during the New Orleans deadly attack. Former Princeton football player, Bech, was an All-Ivy twice. Michelle Bech

St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, confirmed Bech had graduated in 2015, and asked for prayers for his family.

"Tiger was a 2015 graduate and standout in football, lacrosse, and track and field," the school said.

His parents Michelle and Martin survive him, as well as his three siblings. His brother Jack posted on social media: "Love you always brother ! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment."

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, an aspiring nurse

Aspiring nurse Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux died on Bourbon Street her mother Melissa Dedeaux said in a social media post and confirmed to CBS News.

"I lost my baby just pray for me and my family pleaseeeeee!!," her mother wrote. Dedeaux was scheduled to begin a nursing program at Blue Cliff College on Jan. 13, her mother, who is also a nurse, told Nola.com.

She told local media that her daughter was a popular person who was always surrounded by friends.

Reggie Hunter, a loving dad "full of life"

Reggie Hunter, 37, a store manager and loving dad, who lived in Baton Rouge was killed in the deadly attack, one of his cousins confirmed to CBS News.

His cousin Shirell Robinson Jackson said Hunter had two sons Landon, 11, and Christian, 19 months, and he was always laughing and joking. She described Hunter as "full of life."

Reggie Hunter, 37, (r) and his cousin Shirell Robinson Jackson. Hunter was killed in the deadly attack in New Orleans. Shirell Robinson Jackson

"He loved his kids, his sisters and his daddy, all of us. He didn't deserve this," Jackson said.

His cousin said Hunter texted his family at 12:07 a.m. to wish them a Happy New Year. He was celebrating on Bourbon Street with their other cousin, Kevin Ball, who was injured and is still in the hospital.

Nicole Perez, a mother and "good-hearted person"

Nicole Perez, 27, a mother to a 4-year-old son, was killed in the attack, a friend confirmed to CBS News.

Perez worked at Kimmy's Deli in Metairie. Her friend and boss, Kimberly Usher Fall, said Perez was a dedicated worker, smart, happy and a "good-hearted person."

Nicole Perez Photo provided by Kimberly Usher Fall

This story will be updated with information on more of the victims as identifications are confirmed.

contributed to this report.