Who's singing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl? All about Jon Batiste

Multi-talented performer Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

The multi-Grammy winner is set to open the game at kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST. He told Entertainment Tonight last month that he hopes his performance "lasts the test of time."

Here's everything you need to know about the Louisiana native.

Who is Jon Batiste?

Batiste, who is 38, is a Grammy and Oscar winner who is the former bandleader for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" from 2015 to 2022. He also was the co-composer for the Pixar animated movie "Soul."

Batiste comes from a family with deep roots in the New Orleans jazz community, and he began playing drums with the Batiste Brothers Band at age 8. He attended the Juilliard School in New York. Batiste also plays the piano, keyboard, melodica and guitar.

His documentary "American Symphony" won a Grammy for best music film this month, along with his song "It Never Went Away" from the documentary for best song written for visual media. Batiste has won seven Grammy awards total in his professional career.

Who sang the national anthem for the previous Super Bowl game?

Last year, country music icon Reba McEntire sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Who else is singing at the 2025 Super Bowl?

Trombone Shorty will perform "America the Beautiful" with Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lauren Daigle. Ledisi is performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," colloquially known as the Black national anthem. Along with Batiste, all four performers are Louisiana natives.

The halftime show will feature rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer SZA.

The national anthem and "America the Beautiful" will be performed by actor Stephanie Nogueras in American sign language. Otis Jones IV will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and the halftime show will be signed by Matt Maxey.

Super Bowl LIX will air on Fox, and Fox News will be live-streaming the major sports event for the first time on Tubi.