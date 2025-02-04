Want to watch Super Bowl 2025 commercials early? These ads are already live.

Some the Super Bowl’s greatest commercials featured in special on CBS Some the Super Bowl’s greatest commercials featured in special on CBS 04:45

Millions of Americans will tune into the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday not only to watch the championship game, but also to check out the big-budget commercials from some of the nation's biggest advertisers. Many companies are either teasing their spots or releasing their ads early, aiming to generate buzz before the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans is expected to draw more than 120 million viewers for the Feb. 9 broadcast, which will be aired on Fox and via the free livestream on Tubi, making it one of the most-viewed television events of the year.

With an audience of that size, ad prices have reached a record, with a few ad spots reportedly selling for a record $8 million and even $8 million-plus for 30 seconds. That compares with a 30-second spot selling for about $7 million during last year's game.

Beyond the investment on securing Super Bowl air time, advertisers spend additional millions on creating their commercials, adding to the pressure for their investments to pay off. For a company whose Super Bowl ad scores a touchdown, the benefits can include a sales boost by attracting new customers as well as creating stronger brand loyalty.

This year's mix of ad categories for the most part includes the usual suspects: beverages, snacks, tech companies and telcos, according to Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports. There will be a focus on AI in more commercials, he said, and slightly more pharmaceutical companies advertising this year.

Here are some of the ads you can already watch online.

Coors Light Super Bowl commercial

Coors Light's 60-second spot features sloths as they have a "case of the Mondays," encountering disasters large and small as they move slowly through life. The ad encapsulates "just how slow Mondays feel," according to the food publication the Takeout.

Instacart Super Bowl commercial

The company's ad, called "We're Here," is tapping a host of brand mascots, from the Kool-Aid Man to the Energizer Bunny, with the idea that the delivery service can command them to be at your door within minutes.

One advertising publication, DesignRush, likened the spot to an "Avengers-like uniting of brand mascots."

Häagen-Dazs Super Bowl ad

The ice cream brand is making its Super Bowl debut with a spot whose flavor comes from the hit film franchise "Fast & Furious."

The commercial, called "Not So Fast, Not So Furious," features Vin Diesel reprising his role as Dominic "Dom" Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz as they savor an ocean-side drive with a Häagen-Dazs treat in hand.

Hellmann's Super Bowl commercial

The mayo brand's spot revives a classic film scene from "When Harry Met Sally," this time with actor Meg Ryan expressing ecstasy after adding Hellmann's to her otherwise "meh" sandwich. Called "When Sally Met Hellmann's," the spot ends with actor Sydney Sweeney repeating the classic line, "I'll have what she's having."

Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercial

This 60-second ad features actors Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara as they hustle younger players out of their Michelob Ultra beers through betting that they can beat them at pickleball. "Play you for an Ultra?" O'Hara asks at the end of the spot.

"When Michelob Ultra came to me with the concept, I thought it was funny. I enjoyed the process of bringing this to life, especially working with Catherine," Dafoe said in a statement. "I think people will get a kick out of it, seeing us play the villains in a fun yet competitive environment."

Pringles Super Bowl commercial

The potato chip brand's spot, titled "The Call of the Mustaches," involves actor Adam Brody summoning a fleet of Pringles after he runs out of the snack at a party. Set to the theme song of the 1960s "Batman" TV show, the ad then cuts to the mustaches of men such as actor Nick Offerman and basketball player James Harden as they detach from them and fly off to find Pringles cans at supermarkets to then carry back to Brody.

Called "pure nightmare fuel" the spot is by food and drink publication Tasting Table.

Reese's Super Bowl commercial

The Hershey Company is advertising a new candy from Reese's, the Chocolate Lava Big Cup, in a Super Bowl spot called "Don't Eat Lava." The commercial depicts a park ranger at an active volcano who is battling hordes of people who are confusing actual lava with the confection. "Don't eat lava — eat new Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup," he implores them over a megaphone.

