How much are Super Bowl 2025 tickets? See prices for average, cheapest and most expensive seats

The 2025 Super Bowl kicks off Sunday, Feb. 9, in New Orleans when the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in an event that's expected to draw huge crowds and potentially even bigger fanfare. Like in previous years, those who do show up for the game will have paid a high price to be there.

From the cheapest seats to the most expensive, spots spectators can reserve at Caesars Superdome, here's a look at how much Super Bowl tickets cost this year.

How much do the cheapest Super Bowl tickets cost for 2025?

As of Feb. 6, the cheapest Super Bowl seats are on the Superdome terrace, which is the stadium's upper level, in the 20th row. Those tickets cost $3,000 each on Ticketmaster, although some seats nearby were priced as high as $4,982. Similarly located seats were going for at least $2,920 each on StubHub, with a handful of tickets remaining at that general price point.

Additional tickets were still free to purchase from the online marketplaces that advertise original event passes from Super Bowl organizers as well as resale tickets. The affordable ones, relative to floor seating, were generally scattered along the terrace, with prices ranging from that $2,920 low to nearly $5,000 depending on the seller and their location.

Ticket packages sold directly by the NFL start at roughly $6,700 per person and include amenities along with the seat, like access to tailgate parties, meet-and-greets with football stars, and free food and drinks.

How much is the average Super Bowl ticket price for 2025?

The average price of a Super Bowl ticket was $8,076 in the final weeks leading up to this year's game, CBS Sports reported, citing StubHub.

How much are the most expensive Super Bowl tickets for 2025?

The priciest tickets currently up for grabs are on the ground level, near the Chiefs' area on the field. Seats in that section cost around $8,650 on StubHub, with comparable seats costing up to $12,000 on Ticketmaster. Those prices were down from the previous week, when prime viewing could cost interested patrons between $14,414 and $$22,663 on StubHub, and up to $18,800 on Ticketmaster for the same seats.

How does the cost of a 2025 Super Bowl ticket compare to previous years?

Although StubHub said it's seeing record demand for Super Bowl tickets in 2025, with sales up 10% from the same time last year, the company's average price for a seat at the game is down 14% since 2024, according to CBS Sports.

"The price of Super Bowl tickets on resale often fluctuates drastically based on the game's location, the matchup, seat location, and date of purchase," writes Ticketmaster in an FAQ on its site. "Generally, the historical cost of the average Super Bowl resale ticket has ranged between $4,000 and $6,000."

Last year's Super Bowl tickets surged to heights not seen before, the resale website Seat Geek told CBS News before the 2024 matchup. The average price for a seat to that game, which saw the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, was a whopping $12,082 on Seat Geek.