Vehicle slams into crowd on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, killing at least 10 people

At least 10 people were killed early Wednesday when a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter. The popular tourist district would have been busy in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Witnesses told CBS News reporter Kati Weis that a truck crashed into a crowd on Bourbon Street at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.

The City of New Orleans said in a statement posted online that 30 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries and 10 people were confirmed dead.

Weis saw multiple people on the ground being treated for injuries near the intersection of Bourbon and Canal Streets.

Police tape and emergency responders are seen on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, early on Jan. 1, 2025, after a vehicle reportedly slammed into a crowed in the French Quarter, causing multiple casualties. CBS News/Kati Weis

A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson told CBS News "initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities."

Jim and Nicole Mowrer were in New Orleans visiting from Iowa and witnessed the incident. Nicole told CBS News they had watched the city's fireworks display and were enjoying the New Year's Day atmosphere in the French Quarter when they heard crashing noises coming from down the street. They said they then saw a white truck slam through a barricade "at a high rate of speed."

The Mowrers said they heard gunshots after the crashing noises and went to try to help people they found wounded, but realized the victims had died.

"We were pretty, pretty close to where it started," she said, estimating that the truck hit people only about a block away from where they had been walking.

"Once it was past us, we did hear gunfire, saw police running that direction," Nicole said. "Once the gunfire stopped, we stayed in the alcove until the gunfire stopped, came out into the street, and came across a lot of — several people who had been hit, [we] wanted to see what we could do to help."

The Mowrers said the victims they saw had injuries from the truck impact, and they did not see any apparent gunshot wounds. They said they left the area once emergency responders started arriving.