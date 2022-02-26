Gunfire and explosions reported in Kyiv as Ukraine's leader accuses Putin of waging "war against Europe"

Zelensky: Russia will soon try to storm Kyiv

U.S. sanctions Putin over Ukraine invasion

Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled, says U.N. refugee agency

Kyiv residents continue sheltering underground on third day of Russian invasion

Ukraine slows Russian advance as tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee the country

