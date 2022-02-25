Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine





ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022.

Demonstrators detained in Moscow Dmitry Serebryakov / AP Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest of hundreds in the center of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.

Anti-war protest in Pushkin Square Vitaliy Belousov via AP Police officers detain a participant of a single picket of an anti-war protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia.

Protesters demand to "stop war now" in Sri Lanka ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images Ukrainians hold placards during a demonstration in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 25, 2022.

Ukrainian flag takes over streets of Milan Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images Rally to demonstrate against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Rally at Russian Consulate in Istanbul Burak Kara/ Getty Images Ukranians gather in protest outside the Russian Consulate on February 25, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said this week that his country, which is a NATO member, did not "recognize any step against Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Protesters in Rome hold signs criticizing Vladimir Putin Gloria Imbrogno/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images "STOP WAR" signs during the News Demonstration by the Ukrainian community of Rome against the war by Russia against Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

March for Ukraine in New York Amir Hamja/Bloomberg via Getty Images Demonstrators protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine near the United Nations in New York, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukrainian Americans in Washington, D.C. Yasin ÃƒztÃƒÂ¼rk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Ukrainians gather in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. to stage a protest against Russia's attack in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

People in Tokyo plea for "no war" CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images Activists hold placards as they gather near the Russian embassy to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo on February 25, 2022.

Protesters in Madrid speak out against Putin Manu Fernandez / AP A protestor holds a banner depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Burning Russian passport in Tel Aviv Gideon Markowicz / AP A demonstrator burns her Russian passport during a pro-Ukraine protest outside the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Singing Ukraine's national anthem in Portugal Ana Brigida / AP Demonstrators sing the Ukrainian national anthem during a protest outside the Russian embassy in Lisbon, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Children protest for Ukraine in Chile Esteban Felix / AP Andres Monizaga, 12, salutes during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian embassy in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Monizaga, whose grandparents live in Ukraine, said he spent last summer with them playing chess and that he's worried about them.

Germans push for Ukraine's freedom Markus Schreiber / AP People protest against Russia and Russian President Putin after Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Hundreds detained at St. Petersburg protests Dmitri Lovetsky / AP Police officers detain demonstrators in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Hundreds of people gathered in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Thursday, protesting against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.

Protests at Russian Embassy in London Alberto Pezzali / AP Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a protest outside the Russian Embassy in London, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, as Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia after Russia's leader authorized military force.

Emotional protests in Rome Alessandra Tarantino / AP A woman cries as Ukrainians who live in Rome stage a protest near the Russian Embassy in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Protests in Australia SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images A protester holds a placard saying "I'm ashamed to be Russian" during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney on February 25, 2022.

Protests in Lebanon Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Ukrainian woman holds a banner and confronts a police officer during a protest in front of the Russian Embassy against Russia's full-scale military intervention in Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, in Beirut, Lebanon.