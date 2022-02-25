Watch CBS News

Carnegie Hall says Valery Gergiev, Russian conductor who supports Putin, will no longer lead Vienna Philharmonic

NEW YORK -- A Russian conductor who is a friend and supporter of President Vladimir Putin will no longer lead an orchestra at Carnegie Hall.

Valery Gergiev was supposed to conduct the Vienna Philharmonic in New York for three days starting Friday, but a Carnegie Hall spokesperson said the change was made due to recent events.

A Russian pianist who has also made pro-Putin statements will not perform either.

A protest against both men is scheduled at Carnegie Hall on Friday.

First published on February 24, 2022

