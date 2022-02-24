NATO officials say Russian attack on Ukraine has begun

NATO officials say Russian attack on Ukraine has begunget the free app
Russia has begun attacking Ukraine, according to NATO officials. The late-night attack began moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had "decided to conduct a special military operation" to protect eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. CBS News correspondents reported hearing loud blasts in the capital city, Kyiv, and in the eastern city of Kharkiv.
The attack came just two days after Putin recognized the self-declared "People's Republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, as independent, sending shockwaves across the globe and a new round of sanctions from the West. Putin also ordered Russian forces into the two "republics," for what he called "peacekeeping functions."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia's move to recognize the two territories "a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," and on Tuesday, President Biden said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had begun. Ukrainians — both the country's military and its civilians — have been bracing for an expansion of the eight-year war in Donbas for weeks.
On Wednesday, the government in Kyiv called up military reservists and lawmakers approved a national state of emergency. The emergency declaration gave authorities more power to "strengthen security of public places" outside of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine's national security chief Oleksiy Danilov said.
Russia had massed roughly 190,000 forces near the Ukrainian border, and Mr. Biden on Friday said he was "convinced" Putin had decided to invade.
Explosions mark beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Explosions heard by CBS News journalists in Kyiv and Kharkiv are the beginning of a Russian invasion, a NATO official confirmed to CBS News national security correspondent David Martin.
This shelling is expected to continue up until daybreak, and then ground operations will begin. That could potentially include airborne troops, either carried by helicopters or jumping as paratroopers. That would likely be followed by tanks coming across the border in a "classic invasion force" going into Ukraine, Martin reports.
-David Martin, Kathryn Watson
Biden "closely monitoring" developments in Ukraine, White House says
President Biden is "closely monitoring" the developments in Ukraine and is receiving updates from national security adviser Jake Sullivan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted ahead of Putin's remarks announcing the "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine.
Psaki said the president also spoke with U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield before the U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday evening.