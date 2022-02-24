Russian troops are trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant, says Ukraine's president

Ukraine is under martial law after Russia launches invasion overnight

Russian forces are attempting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP," Zelensky tweeted Thursday, hours after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."

Zelensky called it "a declaration of war against the whole of Europe."

The disaster in 1986 was the world's worst nuclear accident. An explosion and fires at the site — about 80 miles north of Ukraine's capital — sent radiation into the air, with large amounts carried over Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

Scores of people were evacuated from the area following the meltdown, and at least 32 people died because of the blast and its immediate aftermath. Roughly 11,000 cases of thyroid cancer may be linked to the disaster, according to a 2016 report from the World Health Organization.

The plant has been decommissioned and a protective shelter covers the reactor to prevent radiation from leaking. The area around the reactor is off-limits to the public.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.