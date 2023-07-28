Christina Ruffini CBS/Michele Crowe

Christina Ruffini is a CBS News correspondent based in Washington, D.C. Her wide-ranging work is featured across all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," "CBS Mornings," "CBS Sunday Morning," and the CBS News Streaming Network, CBS News' premier 24/7 anchored streaming news service.

Ruffini's reporting provides context and heart to stories ranging from political issues, local challenges, cultural milestones and broader geopolitical developments. Over the past decade, she has traveled to more than 40 states and 30 countries producing and reporting for CBS News, including reporting from the Ukrainian border less than 24 hours after the start of the conflict.

Ruffini is known for her relentless reporting and tough questions. Her exchange with President Biden in Brussels about the efficacy of sanctions on Russian aggression made international headlines.

She was part of the Emmy Award-winning documentary team for "39 Days," a CBS News documentary on the aftermath of the Parkland shooting. Ruffini is also the recipient of a Murrow Award and a DuPont.

Ruffini began her CBS News career as an intern for "Face the Nation." She worked her way up to senior producer before becoming a CBS News reporter/producer at the State Department and, eventually, correspondent.

She graduated from Texas Christian University with a bachelor's degree in international communication and later earned a master's degree in international relations from the George Washington University. She currently lives in Washington with her comically assertive Yorkie, Brutus.