Live Updates: Knicks parade celebrates NBA championship win in Manhattan
What to know about the Knicks parade
- The event starts at 10 a.m. and follows the traditional route up Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall, where the team will be presented a Key to the City during a special ceremony.
- The parade is free, but the event will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and not everybody is going to be allowed into the parade route. When the pens are full, police will close down the access points.
- City officials are encouraging parade-goers to use mass transit to get to the route, as there will be many street closures.
- There could be a chance of rain, so pack a poncho just in case.
- Many items, including backpacks, umbrellas, outside alcohol and strollers, are prohibited.
Viewing pens are full, NYPD says
The NYPD said all the viewing pens for the parade are full as of 7:24 a.m.
Nobody else will be let in along the parade route.
"As a reminder, if you leave the viewing pens, you will not be allowed reentry," a social media post from the NYPD stated.
Map shows parade route
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. near Battery Park and travel north along Broadway before arriving at City Hall, where a ceremony will be held.
Fans start lining up early
Dozens of fans were spotted lining up near the parade access points along the route before 5 a.m.
Although it was early, spirits were high as spectators started cheering and clapping while wearing their Knicks gear.
One fan was even spotted walking down the street waving a Knicks flag.
Knicks parade security to include record 10,000 officers
There will be 10,000 police officers assigned to the Knicks championship parade, the largest number ever for a planned event in New York City's history.
Police sources say there will be assets that the public will be able to see and assets it won't see.
The NYPD's security plan will also feature heavy weapons teams, explosive detection K9s, transportation, transit, highway and aviation officers, as well as the anti-drone squad.
How to get to the parade
Fans are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early as city officials are expecting thousands of people to attend.
Here are some options via mass transit:
- Take the 4 and 5 lines to the Bowling Green station, which drops you at the southern start of the parade route
- Take the 1 line to Rector Street or Cortlandt Street for mid-route access along Broadway
- Take the 2 and 3 lines to the Park Place station, which puts you near the City Hall ceremony
- Take the R and W lines to Whitehall Street or Cortlandt Street as alternate entry points
- Take the A, C, E line to Fulton Street for central access to the route
- The Staten Island Ferry service will run every 15 minutes
Wall Street station on the 4/5 line and City Hall station on the R/W line closed at 4:30 a.m. and will reopen by approximately 5 p.m.
Trains will stop at the following stations, but some entrances and exits will be closed:
- Chambers Street on the J/Z line
- Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall on the 4/5/6 line
- Park Place on the 2/3 line
- Fulton Center on the 2/3, 4/5, A/C, J/Z and R lines
- Bowling Green on the 4/5 line
The MTA may add extra trains on the A, J and 1 lines following the parade if necessary.
Items prohibited at the parade
City officials released a list of items that won't be allowed at the parade.
- Large bags and backpacks
- Outside alcohol
- Umbrellas
- Folding chairs and other large items
- Glass or metal water bottles
- Bats/batons
- Bicycle or scooters
- Coolers
- Drones
- Pets
- Strollers
- Weapons