Ben Stiller announces multi-part New York Knicks documentary

A New York Knicks documentary series is in the works from director and Knicks superfan Ben Stiller.

He made the announcement in an appearance on the podcast The Roommates Show, which is co-hosted by Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, along with businessman Matt Hillman.

Stiller said he is working with production company A24 on a multi-part documentary for HBO, calling it a "dream project." He described the documentary as encompassing all eras of the Knicks, not just the 2026 championship run.

"There's so many great eras, and this team, I think, you know, when you look at the '70s championships, the '90s runs, and then this team, you know, doing it again, I think there's, there's just so much within that," Stiller said on the podcast.

Ben Stiller takes a video with his phone during the third quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Stiller was seen sitting courtside throughout the NBA Finals, and was often spotted filming on his phone.

Further details about the documentary series, including a release date, have not yet been announced.

Stiller said production on the documentary began a short time before the start of the Knicks' playoff run, and they will be working on it over the next year, including some filming during the 2026-27 NBA season.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Stiller wrote, "Couldn't be more excited to make this doc with [A24] and [HBO] about the NY KNICKS!!!!!! #LETSGOKNICKS."

A24 shared Stiller's post on X, but A24 and HBO have not yet released formal announcements related to the project.