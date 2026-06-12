How and when to vote early in New York's 2026 primary election

Early voting in the New York primary election gets started Saturday.

There are a number of closely-watched races, including incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman, who is being challenged by former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander in New York's 10th Congressional District, and a crowded field of candidates hoping to succeed retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York's 12th Congressional District.

Primary Day is June 23. Here's what to know about early voting ahead of it.

Several voting-related deadlines on Saturday June 13

There are a number of deadlines that land related to the primary election Saturday.

It's the last day to register to vote before the primary election in New York.

It is also the last day to request an early mail or absentee ballot be sent to you by mail.

It is also the first day of early voting.

Registering to vote

You can check your voter registration status in New York online here.

For those who aren't registered, you can do so by clicking here. Voter registration forms are available in a variety of languages.

In order to register to vote in New York, you must:

Be a United States citizen

Be 18 years old

Be a resident of New York state and the locale involved in the election for 30 days or more prior to the election

Not be in prison with a felony conviction

Not be have been judged to be mentally incompetent

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

You can also call 1-800-367-8683 to request an application to vote.

When is the New York primary election early voting period?

Early voting starts Saturday, June 13 and runs through Sunday, June 21. Polling hours vary by county.

Keep in mind, in-person early voting locations may well be different from general election locations. Here's an online tool that will help you find where to vote in your area.