Knicks parade up Canyon of Heroes set to celebrate 2026 NBA championship. Here's what to know.

The New York Knicks are the 2026 NBA champions and will be honored with a ticker-tape parade through the famed Canyon of Heroes on Thursday.

CBS News New York will have complete live team coverage of the historic Knicks championship parade starting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Knicks parade details

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the Knicks parade will begin at 10 a.m. and follow the traditional route up Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall, where the team will be presented a Key to the City during a special ceremony.

"It will be the first ticker-tape parade in Knicks history, where New Yorkers will be able to celebrate a moment that has feels like we've waited an entire lifetime for because when it comes to people my age and a little bit older, we have," Mamdani said on Sunday. "There have been so many heartbreaks, so many near misses, so many years, every year where we've told ourselves it's the year and for it to actually happen now, there's nothing more we can ask for as New Yorkers."

It's the first time a Knicks championship will be celebrated with a ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes. Their prior championship wins in 1970 and 1973 did not have an accompanying ticker-tape parade.

Map of Knicks parade route 2026

CBS News New York

The parade will take place in Lower Manhattan.

The iconic Canyon of Heroes runs along Broadway from Battery Park up to City Hall.

Getting to the parade

There's sure to be plenty of security and barricades along the parade route in Lower Manhattan, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. Several roads in the area will be closed.

Mass transit will be the best way to get to the parade. Here are some options:

Take the 4 and 5 lines to the Bowling Green station, which drops you at the southern start of the parade route

Take the 1 line to Rector Street or Cortlandt Street for mid-route access along Broadway

Take the 2 and 3 lines to the Park Place station, which puts you near the City Hall ceremony

Take the R and W lines to Whitehall Street or Cortlandt Street as alternate entry points

Take the A, C, E line to Fulton Street for central access to the route

What's restricted/security measures at the parade

Based on security used during the NBA Finals watch parties at various locations in the city and other parades up the Canyon of Heroes, the following items are likely restricted:

Large bags and backpacks

Outside alcohol

Umbrellas

Folding chairs and other large items

More details are expected to be released by the NYPD and city officials in the near future.

Weather for the Knicks ticker-tape parade Thursday

CBS News New York

Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe storms, damaging winds and localized flooding.

As of Tuesday morning, the forecast for Thursday was indicating some rain expected in our area Thursday morning. Those showers don't encompass the entire area and will move through, bringing with them on and off stormy conditions. The First Alert Weather Team says there's a roughly 30% chance of rain around the time of the parade.

In addition with the rain possibilities, the humidity will be a factor Thursday, as will climbing temperatures, which are expected to be in the mid-80s. There will be a tropical feel to the day.

Click here for the latest weather watches, warnings and alerts.

Ticker-tape parades a historic NYC tradition

The term "ticker-tape" refers to one-inch wide paper ribbon that's typically used to receive stock quotes via telegraph. During parades, the ribbons are flung out of windows along the route, creating a winding, dramatic effect. Combined with confetti and other scraps of paper, it all adds up to a magical spectacle.

The very first ticker-tape parade took place in 1886 to mark the Statue of Liberty's dedication. Since then, there have been 209 official ticker-tape parades. The most recent took place in 2024 to celebrate the New York Liberty's WNBA championship.

Other notable ticker-tape parades include:

June 13, 1927 for Charles Lindbergh for his first nonstop transatlantic solo flight

July 6, 1928 for Amelia Earhart, the first woman to complete a transatlantic flight. Earhart would be honored with another ticker-tape parade in 1932 to mark her first solo transatlantic flight

Sept. 3, 1936 for Jesse Owens and other members of the U.S. Olympic team

March 15, 1946 for Winston Churchill

April 20, 1951 for Gen. Douglas MacArthur

Oct. 21, 1957 for Queen Elizabeth II

Aug. 13, 1969 for the Apollo 11 crew after returning from the moon

Oct. 21, 1969 for the World Series champion New York Mets

Oct. 19, 1977 for the World Series champion New York Yankees

Oct. 18, 1978 for the World Series champion New York Yankees

Oct. 3, 1979 for Pope John Paul II

Oct. 28, 1986 for the World Series champion New York Mets

June 17, 1994 for the Stanley Cup champion New York Rangers

Oct. 29, 1996 for the World Series champion New York Yankees

Oct. 23, 1998 for the World Series champion New York Yankees

Oct. 29, 1999 for the World Series champion New York Yankees

Oct. 30, 2000 for the World Series champion New York Yankees

Feb. 5, 2008 for the Super Bowl XLII champion New York Giants

Nov. 6, 2009 for the World Series champion New York Yankees

Feb. 7, 2012 for Super Bowl XLVI champion New York Giants

July 10, 2015 for the World Cup champion U.S. Women's National Team

July 10, 2019 for the World Cup champion U.S. Women's National Team

July 7, 2021 for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Oct. 24, 2024 for the WNBA champion New York Liberty

For a complete list of prior ticker-tape parades, click here.

Recap of the Knicks' historic win

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals in five games to capture the third NBA title in franchise history and first since 1973.

Jalen Brunson was named series MVP after scoring 45 of the Knicks' 94 points in the series-clinching Game 5 in San Antonio.

The Knicks entered the Finals on an 11-game winning streak, which grew to 13 when New York took the first two games on the road, 105-95 and 105-104.

The Spurs' lone win came in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, 115-111, the first time the World's Most Famous Arena hosted a Finals game since 1999.

Game 4 featured the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history, as the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit and beat the Spurs 107-106 at the Garden. OG Anunoby's tip-in with 1.2 seconds left in the game completed the second-half rally after Brunson's 3-point attempt hit the front of the rim.