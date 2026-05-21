NYPD, FBI issue drone warning for FIFA World Cup, America 250, and more high-profile events this summer

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Thursday the NYPD has finally obtained the green light to shoot drones out of the sky, amid worries about the possibility of a terror attack during a summer of high-profile events, starting with the FIFA World Cup.

The NYPD also has a new multi-million dollar arsenal of weapons at its disposal.

The NYPD now has authorization to shoot down drones over worries about the possibility of a terror attack during a summer of high-profile events in New York City. CBS News New York

"Commercial drones can be easily adapted into weapons of war"

With the World Cup, Sail 250, America 250 and the Fourth of July just around the corner, the Big Apple has a plethora of events that could be potential targets, so Tisch worked with the feds to train a group of officers in drone mitigation.

She said she is most concerned about the weaponization of drones in the Ukraine that could be adopted for a terror attack here.

"Tactics that once belonged to militaries are now increasingly accessible to smaller groups and individuals, and commercial drones can be easily adapted into weapons of war," Tisch said.

Tisch, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton and James Barnacle, the man in charge of the New York FBI Office, have joined forces to combat what they see as the possibility of a terror attack during the World Cup or one of the other big events this summer.

A drone attack is one of their biggest concerns.

"There are foreign nations and terrorist organizations that see our success as a threat, a threat that they want eliminated," Clayton said. "When your enemies tell you something, and when they act, you should know that they mean it."

NYPD has spent $6.5 million on drone mitigation tech

Tisch said she got authorization to have officers train with the FBI on removing drones from the sky. The NYPD has also spent millions on drone-mitigation technology, include the purchase of a special SUV capable of neutralizing drones.

"NYPD personnel are positioned to work with our federal partners under new authority to confront credible drone threats at major events, lawfully and effectively. Over the past several months, we have purchased $6.5 million in drone-mitigation equipment," Tisch said.

This SUV is one of the centerpieces of the NYPD's new drone mitigation program. Flymotion

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner says officials are worried about threats from Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror groups.

"This is not a hypothetical threat. It is a real threat that's being borne out elsewhere," Weiner said.

Public warned to take heed of no-drone zones

In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration will establish no-drone zones, starting with World Cup events.

"If you are planning to fly a drone at a World Cup event or over restricted airspace in New York City, think again," Barnacle said. "Flying in these areas isn't just dangerous, it is a federal crime."

"The threat picture has changed, the technology has changed, and our capabilities have to change with it," Tisch added.

For security reasons, the police commissioner would not reveal where the drone mitigation teams will be stationed, but even recreational flyers will face penalties if they fly their drones during the summer's big events, including a fine of up to $100,000 and jailtime.