NYC Mayor Mamdani, FDNY provide update on Brooklyn building collapse as rescue efforts continue

The FDNY is still conducting rescue efforts in Flatbush, Brooklyn, as debris cleanup begins after Wednesday afternoon's deadly building collapse.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a news conference with other officials to provide an update on Thursday afternoon.

He said eight people were killed, including two construction workers, and 18 people were hurt, including four firefighters. One person is in critical condition and the others are stable, Mamdani said.

"These were our friends and our neighbors, parents and children, young families building their lives in our city, and immigrants from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Trinidad and beyond," he said.

FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said the department is still in the search-and-rescue phase but is also doing general debris removal.

She said the rain will "definitely hinder" efforts at the scene, but firefighters will be there until they "are 100% sure there are no more people trapped."

Bonsignore said FDNY members train extensively for these types of situations.

Mamdani praised the efforts of the firefighters who responded to the scene within one minute of the initial 911 call.

"Just because we expect this courage from the FDNY does not make it any less extraordinary," he said.

The mayor said more than 250 fire and EMS personnel have responded around the clock. He also thanked the New Rochelle Fire Department, which volunteered its services overnight.

Mamdani said the city's Department of Buildings and law enforcement are leading the investigation with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez as a partner.

The investigation covers both the construction site and the building that collapsed. The mayor said five companies are tied to the collapse site and to about 100 other sites citywide that will also be investigated.

"If there is anyone or any entity operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable," DOB Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said.

The mayor urged residents to avoid the impacted area in Flatbush as there are vacate orders, street closures and buses being diverted.

The vacate orders are for 1323, 1325 and 1327 Flatbush Ave. That street is also closed between Clarendon Road and Bedford Avenue.

Buses B41, B49, B103, B8 and BM2 are all being diverted.