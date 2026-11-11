Video shows crews rescue survivor from Brooklyn building collapse

Crews pulled a survivor from the rubble of a building collapse in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

CBS News New York caught the incredible moment on camera.

A three-story building collapsed on Flatbush Avenue near Bedford Avenue in Flatbush just after 4 p.m. Crews could be seen searching through the rubble for hours.

Around 6:15 p.m., after breaking through a collapsed wall, firefighters could be seen talking to a woman who was conscious and alert who was covered in dust and debris.

Just before 6:30 p.m., firefighters lifted the individual out of the rubble, placed her on a stretcher and covered her with a blanket. She could be seen moving and talking to the firefighters.

Crews carried her away from the scene of the collapse to an ambulance.

CBS News New York's Allen Devlin spoke to a man at the scene who said the survivor is his pregnant wife.

"She is alive. She is still alive. I'm very happy. I'm very happy. I'm very happy. I thank all of you guys," he said.

The survivor's condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.