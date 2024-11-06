#BetterTogether: Season of Giving 2024
More than 44 million people, including about seven million children, were food insecure in 2023, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
About one million of those who are food insecure live in New Jersey.
There are many factors that lead to food insecurity, including lack of access to food and healthy meal options. And often families are struggling financially to meet their basic needs and afford to put food on the table.
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey wants all families to be able to have access to a healthy meal.
As part of our #BetterTogether initiative, we are partnering for the third year to help feed families this holiday season during their annual turkey drive.
Last year we collected over 4,000 turkeys and 35,000 pounds of food.
Help us exceed our goal this year.
Join us to help raise awareness, money, and food for families in need.
Community Food Bank of New Jersey
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey's mission is to fight hunger and poverty in New Jersey by assisting those in need and seeking long term solutions. CFBNJ engages, educated and empowers all sectors of society in the battle. Working together with volunteers, donors and their many partners, CFBNJ works to fill the emptiness caused by hunger with food, help and hope.
To learn more about the organization, including many locations where you can make a donation, volunteer and more, CLICK HERE.