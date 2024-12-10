Donations from L'Oreal, Amazon help provide toiletries to New York Common Pantry clients CBS News New York's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign is underway. This month, we teamed up with the New York Common Pantry in their effort to fight food insecurity. This week, the organization is making sure hundreds of people in East Harlem received the gift of self-care with donations from L'Oréal and Amazon. Jessi Mitchell shows us how clients can feel fresh and clean with their new care packages.