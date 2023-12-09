BetterTogether: CBS New York and NY Common Pantry working together to provide holiday meals

NEW YORK -- CBS New York and the New York Common Pantry are teaming up to put food on people's tables this holiday season.

Together, we're raising awareness of the challenges many communities face, like food insecurity and the causes behind it.

We have teams of volunteers working hard to give back in Harlem and the Bronx on Saturday.

Dana Tyler and John Elliott are with the team at the Food Storage and Distribution Hub in Hunts Point. Jessi Mitchell is with the team at the Choice Pantry on E. 109th Street in Harlem.

About NY Common Pantry

New York Common Pantry opened its doors in 1980 serving 30 families. Now the community-based food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually.

They work to reduce hunger and food insecurity by offering programs to help those they serve with everything from fresh food to housing and educational resources.

