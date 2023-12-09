Watch CBS News
Local News

#BetterTogether: CBS New York and NY Common Pantry working together to provide holiday meals

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

#BetterTogether: Season of Giving with NY Common Pantry
#BetterTogether: Season of Giving with NY Common Pantry 04:05

NEW YORK -- CBS New York and the New York Common Pantry are teaming up to put food on people's tables this holiday season

Together, we're raising awareness of the challenges many communities face, like food insecurity and the causes behind it. 

We have teams of volunteers working hard to give back in Harlem and the Bronx on Saturday. 

Dana Tyler and John Elliott are with the team at the Food Storage and Distribution Hub in Hunts Point. Jessi Mitchell is with the team at the Choice Pantry on E. 109th Street in Harlem. 

Join our #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign by helping provide families with food.

Click here to make a donation. 

About NY Common Pantry

New York Common Pantry opened its doors in 1980 serving 30 families. Now the community-based food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually.

They work to reduce hunger and food insecurity by offering programs to help those they serve with everything from fresh food to housing and educational resources.

To make a donation, CLICK HERE 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 8:42 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.