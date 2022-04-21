Watch CBS News

Sources: Orsolya Gaal's boyfriend David Bonola arrested in brutal murder of Queens mother

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New details revealed in Orsolya Gaal murder investigation in Queens 02:13

NEW YORK - A suspect is under arrest in the brutal murder of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal.

Police said the 51-year-old mother of two was stabbed nearly 60 times and suffered blunt force trauma last week in Forest Hills. Her body was found stuffed inside a duffel bag not far from her home.

Sources tell CBS2 her boyfriend 44-year-old David Bonola has been arrested on murder and other charges. 

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

NYPD Commissioner Sewell announces charges

By CBSNewYork Team
 

NYPD update expected

The NYPD will hold a news conference on the arrest in the case later this morning. 

It's currently scheduled for 11:30 am. 

Watch live on CBS News  New York.

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Sources: Boyfriend David Bonola arrested

The NYPD says David Bonola is under arrest in the Queens mother's brutal killing.

Police sources tell CBS2 he was Gaal's boyfriend, and investigators believe it was a "crime of passion."

The 44-year-old Queens man faces murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Investigators zero in

Sources told CBS2 investigators were zeroing in on Gaal's final hours and past relationships.

What's next in Orsolya Gaal investigation 02:38

They said the night she was killed, she went to a show with friends at Lincoln Center before stopping by a local bar in Queens. She returned home by herself.

Sources also said detectives were looking into her relationship with several men and probing possible past romantic links to at least one man, based on her electronic communications.

By CBSNewYork Team
CBSNewYork Team
