Sources: Orsolya Gaal's boyfriend David Bonola arrested in brutal murder of Queens mother
NEW YORK - A suspect is under arrest in the brutal murder of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal.
Police said the 51-year-old mother of two was stabbed nearly 60 times and suffered blunt force trauma last week in Forest Hills. Her body was found stuffed inside a duffel bag not far from her home.
Sources tell CBS2 her boyfriend 44-year-old David Bonola has been arrested on murder and other charges.
NYPD Commissioner Sewell announces charges
NYPD update expected
The NYPD will hold a news conference on the arrest in the case later this morning.
It's currently scheduled for 11:30 am.
Sources: Boyfriend David Bonola arrested
The NYPD says David Bonola is under arrest in the Queens mother's brutal killing.
Police sources tell CBS2 he was Gaal's boyfriend, and investigators believe it was a "crime of passion."
The 44-year-old Queens man faces murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon charges.
Investigators zero in
Sources told CBS2 investigators were zeroing in on Gaal's final hours and past relationships.
They said the night she was killed, she went to a show with friends at Lincoln Center before stopping by a local bar in Queens. She returned home by herself.
Sources also said detectives were looking into her relationship with several men and probing possible past romantic links to at least one man, based on her electronic communications.