Sources say investigators believe Orsolya Gaal knew her killer

NEW YORK - There's new information in the murder of a mother in Queens whose body was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

High ranking police sources tell CBS2 are now exploring the victim's relationship with several men.

As CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports, Gaal's home remains the scene of an active investigation.

The NYPD is offering a reward of $3,500 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in connection with her death.

Sources tell CBS2 News investigators believe Gaal was killed by someone she knew inside of her home on Juno Street this weekend.

Detectives are now delving deeper into the victim's relationship with several men. They are probing possible past romantic links to at least one individual, based on her electronic communications with him.

Exactly what happened to the mother of two remains a mystery at this time, but sources say Gaal went to show at Lincoln Center with female friends on Friday night. She returned home to Forest Hills and went to a bar near her home.

Her body was then found several hours later in a duffel bag a few blocks away. She had more than 50 stab wounds. .

Tuesday, Dhillon spoke to the family electrician who dropped by the family home to drop off flowers and mourn. He's horrified by Gaal's death.

"Every time I work here they treat me like family. A very nice family," said Arrjuna Jack. "Who would want to hurt her? She was a very nice lady."

Police have yet to release a possible motive for this attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.