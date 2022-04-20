NYPD zeroing in on what happened during final hours leading up to Orsolya Gaal's death, sources tell CBS2

NEW YORK -- The NYPD could be getting closer to finding the person responsible for stabbing a Queens woman dozens of times before putting her body in a duffel bag and leaving it on the side of a busy roadway.

On Wednesday, CBS2's Eijah Westbrook spoke with a criminal expert about what could be next in the gruesome case.

Sources close to the NYPD say investigators are delving into the final hours leading up to Orsolya Gaal's death, and looking into online records of her past romantic relationships.

"Obviously, it was a crime of passion. So immediately you don't want to focus with tunnel vision. You want to do a good investigation," said Donald Drogin, a former lieutenant in the NYPD's detective division.

The search continues for the killer of Queens wife and mother of two Orsolya Gaal. Photo via CBS2

Drogin spoke with Westbrook over the phone to give his perspective on what police could be diving deeper into. He's not involved in the case, but he has investigated hundreds in the past, some similar to this one.

"Donny, based off of the amount of people police believe the victim was romantically involved with, do you think they're getting closer to finding this person?" Westbrook asked

"That's really, really hard to say," Drogin replied.

"From what I've read, there was no forced entry. So, again, conjecture on my part, as I said to you earlier, either the person, as has been reported in some of the New York media, knew that there was a hidden key or she let them in," he continued. "But there was obviously no sign of forced entry, which is one of the reasons, I believe, when they made the emergency entry, they immediately took the son into custody."

Gaal's 13-year-old son, who Drogin referred to, was home at the time of the killing, but police have since ruled him out as a suspect.

Investigators believe the killer entered Gaal's home through a back door. There's no indication of forced entry, which led police to suspect Gaal knew her attacker.

Police say she was stabbed more than 50 times before being found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home.

Police sources say the victim went out in Manhattan with her friends last Friday night. She returned to Queens alone and waited in her neighborhood bar for about 40 minutes before going home.

"Obviously, her cellphone records are very important, the credit card receipts she used. But she was out with other friends, so from some reading, you could assume they spoke to other friends," said Drogin. "But also the cellphone tracking, I would think, is the most important."

The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.