Woman's body found stuffed inside duffle bag in Queens, police say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found stuffed inside a duffle bag in Queens.

The bag was found on Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive, police said.

The 911 call was made just after 8 a.m. and police said the body was not decomposed.

This is developing news. Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 2:40 PM

