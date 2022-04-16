Woman's body found stuffed inside duffle bag in Queens, police say
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found stuffed inside a duffle bag in Queens.
The bag was found on Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive, police said.
The 911 call was made just after 8 a.m. and police said the body was not decomposed.
This is developing news. Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.