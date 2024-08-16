The best floor fans of 2024 will keep you cool on the hottest days

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair, Best Buy

Summer's not over yet! Keep cool during the warm months with a reliable floor fan. Whether you're battling humidity or simply seeking relief from warm temperatures, a floor fan can truly save the day (or night).

The best floor fans offer multiple speed settings and feature adjustable bases and fan heads to offer plenty of options for airflow coverage. Some will even purify the air. We rounded up the best floor fans that fit these criteria and have been given the thumbs up by customers for their efficiency.

Even if you do have air conditioning, using a floor fan on the right days can be a huge money-saver on your utility bills.

Best floor fans of 2024

Check out our top picks from reputable brands such as Lasko, Vornado, Dyson and more.

Considering a ceiling fan? Check out our coverage of the best ceiling fans of 2024.

Best floor fan: Black+Decker adjustable oscillating fan

Wayfair

This stand-up floor fan will ensure you get the airflow you need this summer. The Black+Decker adjustable oscillating fan is about four feet tall and has a 30-degree tilt angle, the latter of which will especially come in handy while sleeping through hot nights.

The fan has three-speed settings (low, medium and high), oscillates 90 degrees and comes with a very convenient remote control. It can be used in any room in the house, from the living room to your bedroom.

The Black+Decker adjustable oscillating fan has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called it, "Powerful and efficient."

"This fan has exceeded my expectations with its strong performance, affordability, and user-friendly features," they added.

Best high-power floor fan: Lasko high-velocity floor fan

Home Depot

One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts tried this kind of floor fan in 90-plus-degree weather while staying in a home with no AC. The floor fan successfully cooled them down that day, and quite quickly at that. They attribute the fan's effectiveness to the motor as well as the large metal blades.

The Lasko high-velocity floor fan also has three speed settings, measures 20 inches and has a 360-degree adjustable tilt. You can put this on the floor, or mount it to the wall with the included bracket for greater airflow coverage. It's commercial grade, making it ideal for garages, basements and home gyms.

The Lasko high-velocity floor fan has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Says one verified reviewer: "They move very air well, and have helped this cheapskate survive hot Alabama summers with minimal air conditioning. They are not quiet, but they're fantastic 'white noise generators' that have allowed me to sleep better at night."

Best floor fan for small spaces: Lasko oscillating tower fan

Amazon

Floor fans can take up a lot of space, so if you don't have a lot of room to spare, get this slim tower fan from Lasko. This oscillating tower fan was designed for small- to medium-sized places in your home, such as your bedroom or office. The fan has three speed settings, oscillates 60 degrees and has a timer that you can program for up to seven hours.

You also get a remote control and there's a built-in handle in the back of the machine that makes it easier to transport from room to room if need be. What's more, it's 24% off for a limited time on Amazon.

The Lasko oscillating fan has more than 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I've had this fan for over 5 years. It works perfectly. It works so well that I bought this second one to use on my sun porch."

Another customer said, "I love Lasko fans. I own three, two of this model. They are super quiet and cool very well. My dog loves to sleep right in front of it. I highly recommend it."

Best splurge floor fan: Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan

Best Buy

If you're one of those people who is obsessed with their Dyson vacuum, consider splurging on the brand's cool tower fan. The fan is as sleek as floor fans come. It's built for spaces that are up to 800 square feet.

In addition to its unique design, it also has a whopping 10 airflow settings, which is uncommon in the floor fan world. It can oscillate 70 degrees and comes with a magnetic remote control, so you can stick the remote to the machine instead of setting it down somewhere in your house and forgetting where it is.

The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan has a 4.6-star rating on Best Buy. One reviewer wrote, "Absolutely amazing fan! We were extremely happy with the fans' different levels of power, and its ability to make a room comfortable quickly! The icing on the cake was the blade-free design, which having nine little grandchildren makes this a perfect find!"

Most stylish: Vornado Vfan Sr. Pedestal vintage air circulation fan

Wayfair

Let's face it: floor fans are generally an eyesore. If you're someone who cares about the aesthetics of your home, even down to the most functional of products, then you'll love this retro-style floor fan from Vornado.

The vintage-inspired fan comes in green and off-white, and features chic gold and silver finishes (depending on the color), including the grill of the fan. It also comes with three speed settings and is adjustable, both at the base (the height extends up to 55") and with the fan head.

The Vornado Vfan Sr. Pedestal vintage air circulation fan has a 4.9-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "This is the coolest fan known to man! Literally, it kicks out a massive amount of air, plus it's super stylish."

Another customer said, "Nice, cool looking and not too noisy! Bought another one after seeing how great the first one was!"

Best air-purifying floor fan: Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09

Amazon

Yes, the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde is a floor fan and an air purifier all in one. But there's a lot more to it than just that. It has a HEPA H13 filter, which filters even finer particles than a standard HEPA filter. It can also destroy formaldehyde in the air from furniture off-gassing and cigarette smoke.

This quiet Dyson fan is powerful. It projects over 77 gallons of air a second. Air can blow out of either the front or back of the machine, plus it can oscillate up to 350 degrees. Control it with an app or your voice. It also offers an ultra-quiet night mode for light sleepers.

You can find the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 at Dyson and Amazon. It's currently on sale and available in nickel/gold and white/gold colorways.

If you're looking for more ways to stay cool this summer, check out our round-up of the best patio umbrellas under $150 that will deliver the best shade for alfresco dining and lounging.