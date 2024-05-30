Best outdoor patio furniture sets for summer

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether your patio is big or small, you're likely looking forward to lounging on it during warmer days ahead. The time is right to spruce up your outdoor space with a brand-new patio furniture set.

Unsure where to get started? Check out our roundup of the best patio furniture sets of summer 2024. These must-have outdoor pieces all have a four-star rating or higher and are loved by reviewers. The CBS Essentials team sifted through tons of positive customer reviews to bring you the best patio sets, outdoor lounge chairs, pool-side dining tables and so much more.

The best patio furniture sets of summer 2024



Add more seating to your outdoor space with the best patio furniture sets of summer 2024 from Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart and more ahead. Some of these garden furniture sets are on sale now.

Our readers' favorite patio furniture set: Costway four-piece patio furniture set

This is our readers' favorite patio furniture set, and we think we know why: You can get this four-piece set for under $250 at Walmart in a variety of colors. It ships for free.

This 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5" x 25" x 31"), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5" x 25" x 31") and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35" x 18" x 17.5"). The washable cushions are available in beige, black, navy, turquoise and red.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer says. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Best high-end patio furniture set: Castlery Sorrento patio set



This beautiful aluminum-frame, modern furniture set from Castlery comes with an outdoor sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table.

You can purchase a protective cover for the furniture for $310 more.

Customer reviews for the Castlery Sorrento set are pretty positive. One reviewer wrote, "This set is absolutely perfect. Elegant design and very thick sturdy cushions that are comfortable at the same time. It looks like a very high-end elegant set. We love it so much we may purchase additional pieces!"

Best patio dining set: Wade Logan Castelli outdoor dining set

Interested in wicker furniture for your outdoor living space? This outdoor dining set, including a table and eight dining chairs with cushions, is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum dining table has a patio umbrella hole, and the dining chairs are stackable.

Choose from 11 cushion colors for this outdoor dining set. It's rated 4.6 stars on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "VERY happy with our new dining set. Very well made, looks amazing on our deck!" Another customer added, "Love this set! Looks perfect on our patio. [The] table top is beautiful and the chairs are comfortable."

Most stylish patio furniture set: Best Choice Products 4-piece wicker patio conversation set

We love the boho feel of this loveseat, coffee table and two-chair wicker patio set. It comes with weather-resistant cushions that are available in two colors.

The Best Choice Products wicker patio conversation set has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I needed a small set for the screen-in porch of our tiny home rental property. The porch is only 11" x 8" so I was worried I wouldn't find anything that would work until... this set! I am obsessed. It was extremely easy to put together and while the pieces are light, they are sturdy. The cushions are also surprisingly thick and comfortable. Might order another set for my own house!"

Regularly $600, it's currently on sale at Amazon for $400.

Best patio furniture set for lounging: Leveleve 5-piece patio conversation set

How cool are these wicker chairs with a footrest that can be stored underneath? These 4.5-star-rated chairs come with a side table and their cushions come in seven colors. Price and discount vary by color, but you can get a $90 discount on the sand brown set.

One reviewer said these were "perfect for my deck," adding: "Shopping for furniture online is a gamble, but this one paid off. My husband assembled them and was a little surprised at how sturdy they are! They are perfect on our deck. My favorite part is the tuck-under ottoman. I love that you can use it, but when not in use, it's not in the way! What a great design."

You can get this patio set for just $240 at Amazon.

Best modular patio furniture set: Best Choice Products 7-piece modular outdoor sectional

Arrange these modular wicker seats to fit your outdoor space. The set comes with four single chairs, two corner chairs, a table with a tempered glass top, weather-resistant cushions, two accent pillows, a protective cover and seat fastener clips.

This patio set has a 4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "It looks sleek and fits perfectly on my deck. I love that you can choose different configurations for this item."

You can get this seven-piece set for just $600 at Amazon.

Best affordable patio furniture set: Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set

This three-piece wicker bistro set is great to add seating to a small space. The 4.4-star-rated set includes two sturdy rattan chairs with comfortable cushions and a glass patio table. With more than 2,700 positive reviews on Amazon and a relatively low price point, this is an excellent option for your outdoor living space.

There are three colors available (red, blue and beige). The price varies by color.

What to look for in a patio furniture set

First, consider your budget when shopping for a patio furniture set. We've found the best patio furniture sets in 2024, including some high-end options over $2,000. But if your budget is tight this year, you should know that our bestselling patio furniture set is under $200 at Walmart now.

Make sure that whatever patio set you buy is designed to be durable for outdoor use. Look for weather and rust-resistant frames, water-resistant cushions and fade-resistant fabrics. Teak furniture can get pricey, but if you're looking for a long-term investment, it ages beautifully and is easy to care for. Teak offers excellent weather resistance and the oils and resins in this wood type are natural bug repellents.

Opt for an outdoor patio furniture set that goes with the style of the rest of your home, whether that's modern, traditional or retro. Your outdoor space should be an extension of your home's interiors.