Best Prime Video streaming channel deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day today

While Amazon Prime members shop major Amazon Prime Day 2024 discounts on household essentials, power tools, luggage and more, the savviest of shoppers know that Prime Day is the best time to get major discounts on streaming channel favorites.

Whether you're getting ready for the 2024 NFL season or you've cut the cord with cable, you can save big on top streaming channels this Prime Day. Keep reading to find out which streamers are on sale for Prime Day 2024, and how much you can save.

Best Prime Video streaming channel deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day

Streaming top-tier content, from the Olympics and the NFL to the latest episode of "The Serpent Queen," has never been more cost-effective thanks to the Prime Day streaming deals listed below. Simply add the channels of your choice to your Amazon Prime account and start streaming.

Save 50% on two months of Paramount+ with Showtime

Amazon/:Paramount+

If you're new to Paramount+ or looking to level up your subscription from Paramount+ Essential, the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is now 50% off per month for the first two months, which makes your monthly charge $5.99 per month for two months, then $11.99 per month to follow.

Enjoy your local CBS affiliates' live feed (where available) while enjoying the Paramount+ library of original and on-demand content ad free (except for your CBS live feed). That means you'll get access to top-tier award shows airing on CBS, NFL games airing on CBS and Paramount+ originals like "Yellowstone".

This Prime Day offer ends July 17, 2024.

CBS Essentials, CBS News and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

Get MGM+ for 99 cents for the first two months

Amazon

Get MGM+ for 99 cents per month for the next 60 days, then pay $6.99 per month. Watch new movies like "IF" or "The Beekeeper," or stream originals like "Billie The Kid" and "The Emporer of Ocean Park," all from the comfort of home.

Tap the button below to add MGM+ to your Prime Video subscription.

Get Starz for 99 cents per month for the first two months

Starz

Add the Starz Channel to your Prime membership for just 99 cents per month for the first two months, then pay $9.99 per month going forward.

Enjoy the Starz library of original and on-demand content, from "The Serpent Queen" to "Mary & George" starring Julianne Moore.

This offer ends July 17, 2024. Tap the button below to add the Starz Channel to your Prime video membership.

Sign up for Hallmark Movies Now for 99 cents per month for the first two months

Hallmark Movies Now





Watch your favorite Hallmark movies on your phone, or on TV, with the Hallmark Movies Now Amazon Prime add on. Pay just 99 cents for the first two months, then $5.99 per month after and watch Hallmark's bingeable series, classic rom-coms, mysteries and more.

This limited-time offer ends July 17, 2024. Tap the button below to add Hallmark Movies Now to your Amazon Prime subscription.

PBS Kids is on sale for 99 cents per month for the first two months



Amazon

Add PBS Kids to your Prime Video subscription and pay just 99 cents per month for the first two months, then $4.99 per month afterward.

Check out age-appropriate kid's content like "Arthur," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," "Wild Kratts" and more when you add PBS Kids to your Prime Video subscription.

This is a limited-time offer valid through July 17, 2024.

Save 50% on two months of Discovery+

Amazon

Amazon slashed the price of the Discovery+ add-on, a Prime Day special that saves you 50% on the first two months of Discovery+. You'll pay $4.99 per month for the first two months, then $8.99 after.

Included in a Discovery+ subscription is HGTV, TLC, Discovery Network, Discovery+ Originals and more.

This offer ends July 17, 2024.

Save 50% on the first two months of AMC+

Amazon

Rewatch "The Walking Dead" or catch up on "The Watcher" with the Prime Day deal on AMC+. You'll pay just $4.49 per month for the first two months, then $8.99 to follow.

You'll also get access to Sundance Now, Shudder and IFC Films Unlimited with your AMC+ Prime Video add on.

Tap the button below to learn more. This offer ends July 17.

Pay just 99 cents per month for two months of Britbox: Get the best of British TV

Amazon

Stream the best British TV all in one place, now for just 99 cents per month for the first two months. You'll pay just $8.99 per month afterward and get access to "After The Flood," "Grace," "Blue Lights," "Northern Lights" and more hits from across the pond when you add Britbox to your Prime Video subscription.

This offer ends June 17, 2024. Tap the button below to learn more.

Get A&E Crime Central on Prime Video for 99 cents per month for two months

Amazon

Delve into all the true crime documentaries, mystery originals and detective series to your heart's content with the A&E Crime Central Prime Video add on. You'll pay 99 cents per month for the first two months, then $4.99 per month afterward.

Watch A&E originals like "60 Days In," "Court Cam," "Dog the Bounty Hunter" and so much more.

This offer ends July 17, 2024. Add A&E Crime Central to your Prime Video subscription by tapping the button below.

Get Vix Premium for 99 cents per month for the first two months

Amazon

Vix Premium features content predominantly owned by TelevisaUnivision. The streamer features content, sports, movies and TV series spoken in Spanish and Porteuegese, with more than 10,000 hours of content on the platform.

Get Vix Premium by July 17, 2024 and pay 99 cents per month for two months, then $6.99 per month going forward.

How do Prime video channels work?

Prime Video channels allows Prime members to curate their streaming experience, all without a cable subscription. Simply choose which streaming channels you'd like to add to your Prime Video subscription and add them to your Prime membership.

You'll be able to watch all the content available on each app through your Prime membership. Not only can you save big on streaming favorites with the Prime Video Prime Day deals, you can sample new content for as little as 99 cents per month. Best part, you can cancel anytime.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, the mega retailer's annual summer sales event is on now, July 16-17, 2024. You'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of many Prime Day deals.

Is Prime Day the best time to get streaming deals?

While many streaming platforms offer seasonal sales (usually scheduled around big sporting events like the NBA Playoffs or the Super Bowl) you'll be hard-pressed to find a time of year with many streamers on sale -- and so many deep discounts on popular streaming platforms.

The Paramount+ Prime Day deal is one of our favorites this Prime Day. With the NFL season just around the corner, the Paramount+ Prime Day deal saves subscribers 50% for the first two months, which means you can watch the NFL preseason and the NFL regular season open for $2 for two months.

With so many streamers offering discounts for Prime Day, there's never been a better time of year to press "add to cart" to new content, favorite streamers and top-tier content.

