This bestselling Samsonite check-in luggage is discounted ahead of Prime Day

Amazon

Prime Day 2024 is just hours away, and Amazon is offering a deal on this top-rated check-in from Samsonite. The 28-inch Samsonite Winfield 2 has garnered over 22,000 positive reviews on Amazon, with buyers praising its durability, sleek appearance and smooth rolling. This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 5% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $170 (reduced from $178)

The best luggage deals on Amazon

These luggage essentials are all on sale at Amazon right now.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set: $40

Amazon

Amazon slashed the price of this top-rated luggage set by 50%. This Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set includes a tote bag and a carry-on for just $40. The set features a 4.4-star rating with almost 60,000 reviews on Amazon.

At only $40, this is quite a steal.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set, $40 (reduced 80)

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set: $106

Amazon

Amazon is offering a crazy good deal right now on this Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set. For just over $100, you can get this 4-piece luggage set complete with a carry-on, a 24-inch upright suitcase, a 28-inch upright suitcase and a tote.

All four luggage pieces are made with heavy duty polyester and PVC backing for enhanced durability. Many reviewers on Amazon noted that the luggage set felt much higher quality than anticipated for the price.

"I'm amazed at the quality of this luggage," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "For the price, I expected something [just] good enough to get me through my cruise. Not so! The bags will last years."

Pricing varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the gray or blue colorways.

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set, $106 (reduced from $219)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $149



Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps. On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag, and in both medium and larger sizes. It can also be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. The deal below is for a single, medium-sized, checked bag in white.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $149 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Freeform Hardside: $180



Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large and durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four, multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Freeform Hardside (white), $180 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set: $115

Rockland

On the hunt for the perfect luggage set for all your summer travel? Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets.

Prices vary by color.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set, $115 (reduced from $340)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $270

Delsey

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. Constructed out of polycarbonate, the durable but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $270 (reduced from $300)

Samsonite Winfield: $104

Samsonite

The bestselling Samsonite luggage on Amazon, the Samsonite Winfield style carry-on weighs a little under 7 pounds and offers a roomy interior. Other features of this hard-shelled luggage include four-directional multispin wheels, a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

Samsonite Winfied carry-on (navy), $104 (reduced from $200)

Hycoo travel duffel: $20

HYCOO

With lots of interior zipper pocket and compartments, including a wet pocket for your toiletries, this clever duffel makes the perfect travel companion. Constructed out of a high-density water-resistant material, the overnight or weekend bag keeps your clothes dry and belongings safe. Other great features include a padded pocket for your laptop, a separate wet bag for dirty clothes and an adjustable strap, allowing over-the-shoulder or cross-body wear.

Hycoo travel duffel (pink), $20 (reduced from $30)

The best travel accessories deals on Amazon

From backpacks and waist packs to TSA-approved refillable bottles, these luggage accessories are on sale now.

Apple AirTags: $89

Apple via Amazon

Losing your luggage puts a damper on your travels. An Apple AirTag comes in handy on the rare chance your suitcase fails to make it to baggage claim.

Apple AirTag 4-pack, $89 (reduced from $99)

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack: $72

Fjallraven

When you're traveling, a sturdy, roomy backpack doubles as an essential carry-on and carry-all. This backpack is 16-inches tall -- that's large enough to fit most laptops, tablets and any other personal belongings. The zippers are covered by thick, water-resistant flaps, making it that much harder for water -- and pickpockets -- to get in.

The Fjallraven Kanken backpack is available in 39 colorways on Amazon (prices vary), so it's easy to find one to match your style.

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack, $72 (reduced from $80)

Cabeau Evolution cooling travel pillow: $60



Amazon

Travel in comfort with this premium travel pillow from Cabeau. With dual-density memory foam, the Cabeau Evolution provides the perfect balance between support and comfort. The pillow also features a cooling design with side vents that let heat escape -- making it perfect for summer travel.

Cabeau Evolution cooling travel pillow, $60 (reduced from $80)

