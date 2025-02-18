Videos show plane from Minneapolis crash-landing and flipping upside down in Toronto

Investigation underway after plane crashes while landing in Toronto Investigation underway after plane crashes while landing in Toronto 35:33

New videos show the moment a flight from Minneapolis crash-landed, flipped and caught fire in Toronto.

Authorities say at least 18 people were injured when the Delta Air Lines plane flipped upside down while landing amid wintry conditions Monday at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Eighty people were aboard the flight in total. There have been no reported fatalities.

A video obtained by TMZ shows the plane approaching the runway, then the moment of impact and a burst of flame.

A separate video posted to social media and verified by CBS News Confirmed shows the crash from another angle. The plane appears to lose its right wing upon impact, then slide down the runway aflame before flipping over and erupting smoke.

Still more video from the scene shows firefighters responding to the plane and passengers being evacuated while the plane's burnt husk lies on the runway.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash with assistance from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration. Airport officials said two runways will be closed for at least part of the day Tuesday for the investigation, and travelers should expect delays.

Of the 18 injured, two adults were listed as critical, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said. One child was in good condition and the rest of the injuries were minor to moderate.

Monday's crash occurred just weeks after a deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. Officials said everyone on both aircraft perished.

Two days later, a Lear medical jet crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood, killing all six passengers and one person who was on the ground.