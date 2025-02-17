Delta plane crashes, flips upside down while landing in Toronto from Minneapolis

Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a Delta Air Lines plane that arrived Monday at Toronto Pearson Airport from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, ultimately landing upside down amid wintry conditions.

The FAA says all 80 people on board Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, were evacuated.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services confirmed to CBS News that 15 patients had been transported to the hospital. Out of those injuries, one child and two adults are critically injured. The rest of the injuries are minor to moderate, officials said.

All crew and passengers have been accounted for.

First responders work at the Delta Air Lines plane crash site at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 17, 2025. Arlyn McAdorey / REUTERS

The FAA says the investigation will be led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Delta Air Lines released a statement, saying it is "aware of reports" the flight was involved in an incident and that it is working to confirm more details.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA issued the following statement: "AFA crew were working this flight. Reports are there are no fatalities. Please do not speculate on this incident as everyone works to gather information and support those involved."

Ontario Premiere Doug Ford said he is "relieved" there are no casualties.

"Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that's needed," Ford said.

Meteorologists say that there was blowing snow in Toronto and visibility was down to 6 miles at the time of the incident, with winds at 20 mph and gusts up to 37 mph. Temperatures were well below freezing, at 17°F.

Monday's incident occurred just weeks after a deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. Officials said everyone on both aircraft perished.

Two days later, a Leer medical jet crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood, killing all six passengers and one person who was on the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information as it is available.

contributed to this report.