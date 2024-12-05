Maps show timeline of UnitedHealthcare CEO killer's movements and escape

Bullets used UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting had words written on them, officials say Bullets used UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting had words written on them, officials say 03:04

NEW YORK -- As the manhunt continues for the gunman who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, investigators are trying to piece together the shooter's movements before and after the targeted attack.

Thompson was in New York City for an investors conference at the Hilton Midtown hotel. The 50-year-old father of two was killed early Wednesday morning outside the hotel on Sixth Avenue.

Chilling surveillance video shows the suspect lying in wait for Thompson before shooting him in the back and the leg, using a gun with a silencer. Police said the suspect escaped through an alley and then rode a bike up to Central Park.

Here's everything we know about when and where the masked gunman was seen.

CEO shot outside Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan

The Hilton's Midtown hotel is located on Sixth Avenue between West 54th and 55th streets. The investigation shut down West 54th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues for the morning commute.

"We are deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy," a spokesperson for the hotel said in a statement.

UnitedHealthcare told CBS News the shooting took place during the company's annual investor relations conference. It was scheduled to be livestreamed starting at 8 a.m., roughly an hour and 15 minutes after Thompson was shot.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," UnitedHealth Group said in a statement. "We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him."

Executives canceled the conference in wake of the shooting.

Timeline of UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

Thompson arrived in New York City on Monday from Minnesota, where he lived

from Minnesota, Police say the gunman was seen on surveillance video around 5 a.m. Wednesday near the Frederick Douglass Houses, a NYCHA complex on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

near the Frederick Douglass Houses, a NYCHA complex on Manhattan's Upper West Side. At 6:17 a.m. , the suspect was seen at a Starbucks near the hotel, where a law enforcement source says he paid cash. Sources say surveillance images may have captured enough of his face to run through facial recognition, and investigators are running forensic tests on a water bottle and candy bar wrapper they believe the suspect left behind.

, the suspect was seen at a Starbucks near the hotel, where a law enforcement source says he paid cash. Sources say surveillance images may have captured enough of his face to run through facial recognition, and investigators are running forensic tests on a water bottle and candy bar wrapper they believe the suspect left behind. At 6:39 a.m. , police say the gunman arrived outside the hotel on foot.

, police say the gunman arrived outside the hotel on foot. At 6:44 a.m. , Thompson walked from his hotel across the street to the Hilton.

, Thompson walked from his hotel across the street to the Hilton. By 6:46 a.m. , police say the gunman had shot Thompson twice from behind. They say the suspect ran into the alley between West 54th and 5th streets, then hopped on a bike and rode up Sixth Avenue to Central Park.

, police say the gunman had shot Thompson twice from behind. They say the suspect ran into the alley between West 54th and 5th streets, then hopped on a bike and rode up Sixth Avenue to Central Park. Police say the suspect was last seen riding the bike on Center Drive at 6:48 a.m.

Video obtained by CBS News appears to show the suspect riding out of the park just before 7 a.m. and turning onto West 85th Street.

and turning onto West 85th Street. At 7:12 a.m., Thompson was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West hospital.

Map shows gunman's escape route to Central Park

A map shows where UnitedHealtcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and the escape route used by a gunman, who got away on a bike, according to police. CBS News New York

Police say the gunman rode a bike up Sixth Avenue, also known as the Avenue of the Americas, to Central Park.

The hotel is located about five blocks south of the park. It's also blocks away from Rockefeller Center, where the annual tree lighting was held Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect was last seen at 6:48 a.m. riding a bike on Center Drive, which is a path that travels through Central Park.

CBS News obtained additional video that appears to show the shooter leaving the park shortly before 7 a.m. and then turning onto West 85th Street on the Upper West Side. That would put the suspect about 30 blocks north of the hotel on the opposite side of Manhattan.

From there, it's unclear where he went.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward in the case, asking the public to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.