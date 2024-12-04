Gov. Tim Walz, other Minnesota leaders respond after UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in NYC

MINNEAPOLIS — Leaders from Minnesota are reacting to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, Thompson, 50, was shot shortly before 6 a.m. CT outside the Hilton Midtown hotel on Sixth Avenue near West 54th Street in Manhattan. Police say he was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, but died of his injuries.

The gunman, who police say was wearing a cream-colored jacket and a black hat, fled the scene and has not been located. Officials tell CBS News that there is video of the shooting and it appears the suspect was waiting for Thompson beforehand.

An update from New York City officials is expected at 10:30 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans on streaming that live.

Minnesota leaders react

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the fatal shooting "horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community" in the state that headquarters the company.

"Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team," Walz added.

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, called the shooting an assassination.

"I'm horrified by the assassination of my constituent, Brian Thompson, this morning in NYC and have his family in my prayers," Phillips posted on X.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith also responded on X, calling it a "horrifying tragedy."

Echoing Smith, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called the shooting a "horrifying and shocking act of violence."

"My thoughts are with Brian Thompson's family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota," Klobuchar continued.

Thompson's background

Thompson joined UnitedHealth Group Inc. in 2004 and has held numerous leadership positions. He was named CEO of UnitedHealthcare, which is part of the overall company, in April 2021.

Last month, the United States Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the company amid its bid to buy home care giant Amedisys. Bloomberg News reported the suit was filed days after a meeting between the justice department and heads of both health care companies failed to quell concerns of possible antitrust issues, despite the companies' joint offer to sell off 100-plus clinics to a Texas-based competitor.

The company is based in Minnetonka at 9700 Health Care Ln.

This is a developing story. Check back on WCCO for more.