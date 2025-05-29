These 2025 Tony Award nominees highlight many firsts for Broadway's biggest night

The 2025 Tony Awards, Broadway's biggest night, will cap a season with the highest-grossing box office total in history.

In addition, many of the performers nominated this year highlight a number of firsts in acting categories. Here's a look at a few performers blazing new trails at the Tonys.

Tony Award nominees making history

Daniel Dae Kim is the first Asian nominee in the Tony category of Best Leading Actor in a Play for his work in "Yellow Face."

"I love the fact that we are being recognized as Asian Americans on Broadway, and I think it's really important for where we are in our society, especially today, and yet I yearn for the day when it's so commonplace and misunderstood that anyone of any race or religion or gender identification can be nominated for these things," Kim said. "I've always wanted to play Henry V, and you know we can always dream. And those dreams are becoming reality now."

Kara Young is also making history with her sparky presence in "Purpose," which propelled her to a four-peat. She's the first Black actress nominated four straight times for Featured Actress in a Play.

"What an honor to be part of an incredible community of people," Young said. "Finding shared humanity and pushing aside that idea that there's a target audience for any of these."

"English" has two actresses, Tala Ashe and Marjan Neshat, earning nominations and marking a first for their category.

"I play Elham in 'English' and I'm nominated for Tony for Featured Actress. I and Marjan Neshat are the first Middle Eastern actors to ever be nominated in this category," Ashe said. "If you're an Iranian, you get something from it. If you've ever tried to learn a second language, you certainly do as an immigrant."

Cole Escola, creator of "Oh, Mary," is the first non-binary nominee for Best Play, Leading Actor in a Play.

"It's really overwhelming that it's come this far, and now I'm here with my little Tonys pins, Tony nomination pins," Escola said.

Then, there's the one and only Audra McDonald, the Tonys' most-celebrated recordholder. A star for all time, McDonald has won six Tony awards and is again nominated for "Gypsy," her record 11th nomination.

