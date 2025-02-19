"Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo to host 2025 Tony Awards

Cynthia Erivo, the recently Oscar-nominated actress for her appearance in "Wicked," will host Broadway's biggest night at the 2025 Tony Awards in June, the American Theatre Wing and Broadway League announced Wednesday.

The awards show is set to take place on June 8 at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards have not yet been announced.

Erivo, 38, is no stranger to the Tony Awards. In 2016, she won Best Actress in a Musical for her breakout role in "The Color Purple." The "Wicked" star is one of the few talents who has been nominated for the Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Oscar. She has won all of them except the Oscar, for which she is nominated this year for her role as Elphaba.

"I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor," Erivo said in a statement. "I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion."

When are 2025 Tony Awards nominations announced?

Nominations for this year's Tony Awards are set to be announced May 1.

Among some of the shows up for nominations are: "Death Becomes Her," "Romeo + Juliet," "Tammy Faye," Maybe Happy Ending," "Gypsy," "Sunset Boulevard" and "Our Town."

Where to watch the Tony Awards?

The June 8 ceremony will broadcast on both CBS and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand, according to Paramount.

The Tony Awards have aired on CBS since 1978.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but on-demand video will be available on June 9.

CBS News is owned by Paramount Global, which offers the streaming service Paramount+.