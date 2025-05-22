This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 25)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Memorial Day

Elaine Quijano reports.



ALMANAC: May 25

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



ARTS: Food as art that's good enough to eat

In the latest issue of Bon Appétit, the venerable food and entertaining magazine is trying something new: recipes designed to imitate notable works of art. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley samples a menu inspired by the works of such artists as Helen Frankenthaler, Judy Chicago, and Wayne Thiebaud.

WORLD: BBC journalist in Russia

Elizabeth Palmer reports.

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Anne Tyler. CBS News

BOOKS: Anne Tyler on a writer's "selfish motive" to explore other lives

Anne Tyler's bestselling novels – tales of lives shattered and mended by love – have broken the hearts of countless readers. In her latest, "Three Days in June," Tyler details a weekend in the life of a divorced school administrator, bookended by the loss of her job and her daughter's wedding. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer about finding inspiration in the lives of "humdrum" characters, and what it means to her to create "an extremely believable lie."

THE BOOK REPORT: Ron Charles on new summer reads

The Washington Post book reviewer offers highlights from the season's fiction and non-fiction releases.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Barbara Shermund's draft of her original cover art for the March 18, 1939 issue of The New Yorker. International Museum of Cartoon Art Collection and Records, The Ohio State University Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum

ARTS: The trailblazing cartoon art of Barbara Shermund

Artist Barbara Shermund (1899- 1978) was one of the first women cartoonists for The New Yorker and other major magazines, from the 1920s into the '60s. But she died with barely a trace – and her reputation lay dormant, until a distant relative and a cartoon historian teamed up to connect the dots of Shermund's life and work. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with investigator Amanda Gormley and curator Caitlin McGurk (author of "Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund") about resurrecting a trailblazing humorist and her scintillating takes on sex, marriage and society.

David Foster in the recording studio with the cast of the Broadway show "Boop! The Musical," which features music by the Grammy-winning producer and songwriter. "Boop! The Musical"

MUSIC: Music producer David Foster on "Boop!," Barbra, and ballads

For the past fifty years, David Foster produced some of music's most iconic artists, and won 16 Grammy Awards along the way. But the hit-maker's latest project is the Tony-nominated "Boop! The Musical," for which Foster wrote about fifty songs. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about discovering such unique talents as Celine Dion and Michael Bublé; working with such demanding artists as Barbra Streisand and the rock group Chicago; and what he really thinks about legacy.

You can stream selections from the Broadway cast recording of "Boop! The Musical" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

A view of the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta, which highlights the air carrier's 100-year history. CBS News

BUSINESS: Delta Air Lines' 100th year takes flight

In 1925, what would become Delta Air Lines started as the world's first aerial crop-dusting operation in the Mississippi Delta region. Nearly a century after its first passenger flight, the airline has survived mergers, recessions and bankruptcy, growing from a single passenger route to an international carrier with more than 5,000 flights a day. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave talks with Delta's CEO Ed Bastian about the airline's future amid worries about the economy and aviation safety; visits the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta; and attends a "garage sale" where the airline's fans can buy pieces of aviation history.

COMMENTARY: Health expert calls Trump's medical research cuts "reckless destruction"

Dr. Timothy Johnson, longtime network TV medical reporter and founding editor of the Harvard Medical School Health Letter, says that by cutting more than $1.8 billion in grants from the National Institutes of Health, the Trump administration risks destroying U.S. medical research infrastructure and prompting a "brain drain" of scientists to other countries.



WEB EXTRA: "Survivor" winner Kyle Fraser's pre-game interview (YouTube Video)

Prior to the start of Season 48 of "Survivor," correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti spoke with contestant Kyle Fraser, an attorney from Brooklyn, about his road to Fiji; his strategy going into the popular reality TV competition; and how he presented himself to his fellow players. [In the end, Fraser was voted the million-dollar-winner of "Survivor."]

MOVIES: The history of the blockbuster movie (YouTube Video)

It's been assumed that the Hollywood summer blockbuster was born with the 1975 release of Steven Spielberg's "Jaws," followed two years later by "Star Wars." But the film industry's desire for box office blockbusters existed long before a shark prowled the waters off Amity. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with actor Stephen Lang (star of the "Avatar" films), critic Dana Stevens, and Charles Acland, author of "American Blockbuster," about the origin of blockbuster movies – both big-budget spectacles of Biblical proportions, and low-budget films with heart that won a huge audience.

FROM 2020: Now showing - The return of the drive-in (YouTube Video)

Nancy Giles looks into the resurgence of drive-in movie theatres, and their offshoots – projections in parking lots, and screenings on the water.

