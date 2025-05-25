5/25: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Elaine Quijano reports on how an Army wife helped change military culture regarding the notification of next of kin about casualties. Also: Robert Costa sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Anne Tyler; Kris Van Cleave explores the centenary of Delta Air Lines; Elizabeth Palmer interviews Steve Rosenberg, the BBC's "Man in Moscow"; Tracy Smith talks with music producer David Foster, the composer behind the new Broadway musical “Boop!”; Faith Salie learns how one of the most acclaimed female cartoonists of the mid-20th century was rescued from obscurity; and “Sunday Morning” offers previews of the summer’s most anticipated movies, music, books and museum exhibits.