The trailblazing cartoon art of Barbara Shermund

Artist Barbara Shermund (1899- 1978) was one of the first women cartoonists for The New Yorker and other major magazines, from the 1920s into the '60s. But she died with barely a trace – and her reputation lay dormant, until a distant relative and a cartoon historian teamed up to connect the dots of Shermund's life and work. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with investigator Amanda Gormley and curator Caitlin McGurk (author of "Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund") about resurrecting a trailblazing humorist and her scintillating takes on sex, marriage and society.
