Delta Air Lines' 100th year takes flight

In 1925, what would become Delta Air Lines started as the world's first aerial crop-dusting operation in the Mississippi Delta region. Nearly a century after its first passenger flight, the airline has survived mergers, recessions and bankruptcy, growing from a single passenger route to an international carrier with more than 5,000 flights a day. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave talks with Delta's CEO Ed Bastian about the airline's future amid worries about the economy and aviation safety; visits the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta; and attends a "garage sale" where the airline's fans can buy pieces of aviation history.
