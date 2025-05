Steve Rosenberg, the BBC's "Man in Moscow" Journalist Steve Rosenberg is now the last of the BBC's correspondents left in Russia, doing his best to report on Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine amid a sea of Kremlin propaganda. He talks with CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer about the stress of reporting inside Russia; how he sees the future of a country he fell in love with many years ago; and the time he played piano with former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.