"Three Days in June" author Anne Tyler

Anne Tyler's bestselling novels – tales of lives shattered and mended by love – have broken the hearts of countless readers. In her latest, "Three Days in June," Tyler details a weekend in the life of a divorced school administrator, bookended by the loss of her job and her daughter's wedding. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer about finding inspiration in the lives of "humdrum" characters, and what it means to her to create "an extremely believable lie."
