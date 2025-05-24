From the archives: The camera of Sebastião Salgado Acclaimed Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado, whose striking black-and-white images captured the toil and dignity of people's labors in gold mines, oil fields, factories and farms around the world, while also documenting environmental despoliation, died on May 23, 2025 at age 81. In this March 26, 1995 "Sunday Morning" report, Salgado spoke with correspondent Richard Threlkeld about capturing the humanity of workers, in an age when machines were making some physical labor obsolete.