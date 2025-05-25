Summer 2025 preview: On display at museums
It's hard to resist staring back at paintings by artist Amy Sherald, now on display at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. Sherald is best known for her portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama, but the exhibit gives a more complete look at her palette. "That painting is here in the show, and we're very happy to be able to share it with visitors here," said co-curator Rujeko Hockley. "But we really wanted to show the progression of her work as an artist.
"Amy often paints the skin tone of her subjects, who are Black people, in what we call grisaille, or gray tone," said Hockley. "It kind of disrupts this immediate identification, perhaps even stereotyping that all of us are, you know, subject to."
It's not the only way to spot a Sherald painting. Hockley said one characteristic of the artist's work is her subjects' body language: "Very kind of solid, confident, not over-confident, but just really certain and still in [themselves]."
The Sherald exhibition, said Hockley, is "a show that is really speaking to kind of overwhelmingly positive sense of connection, and kind of shared humanity, and kind of beauty that comes from being around one another, that comes from kind of seeing the humanity in another."
- "Amy Sherald: American Sublime," at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York City (through August 10)
- Exhibition catalogue: "Amy Sherald: American Sublime," edited by Sarah Roberts (Yale University Press), in Hardcover format, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
But if you can't make it to New York, there are plenty of exhibits to visit this summer.
Beloved impressionist works are on display at museums in Boston and Portland, Oregon.
- "Van Gogh: The Roulin Family Portraits," at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (through Sept. 7)
- Exhibition catalogue: "Van Gogh: The Roulin Family Portraits," edited by Nienke Bakker and Katie Hanson (MFA Publication), in Hardcover format, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- "Impressionism and Beyond," at the Sidney and Esther Rabb Gallery, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
- "Monet's Floating Worlds at Giverny: Portland's Waterlilies Resurfaces," at the Portland Art Museum, Portland, Ore. (though Aug. 10)
Major contemporary artists are featured, too, from KAWS in Bentonville, Arkansas, to Jeffrey Gibson in Los Angeles.
- "KAWS: FAMILY," at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark. (through July 28)
- Exhibition catalogue: "KAWS: FAMILY," edited by Julian Cox and Jim Shedden (DelMonico Books), in Hardcover format, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- "Jeffrey Gibson: the space in which to place me," at The Broad, Los Angeles (though Sept. 28)
- Exhibition catalogue: "Jeffrey Gibson: the space in which to place me," edited with text by Abigail Winograd and Christian Ayne Crouch (DelMonico Books), in Hardcover format, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
And, in Cleveland, things are looking especially bright thanks to the works of Takashi Murakami … one of the many exhibits giving us reason to smile this summer.
- "Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow," at the Cleveland Museum of Art (through Sept. 7)
- Exhibition catalogue: "Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow," edited by Ed Schad (DelMonico Books), in Hardcover format, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
Story produced by Julie Kracov and Sara Kugel. Editor: George Pozderec.