Book excerpt: "A Summer for the Books" by Michelle Lindo-Rice

Michelle Lindo-Rice, the bestselling author of "A Fortune Thanksgiving" and "The Bookshop Sisterhood," returns with a new novel about former friends healing their relationship.

Written in multiple perspectives, "A Summer for the Books" (to be published July 15 by MIRA) tells of two old friends – Jewel, a bestselling writer, and Shelby, a bookstore owner – who went their separate ways years ago ... but! When Shelby loses her memory after a bike accident and reaches out to Jewel for help, how can she refuse?

Read an excerpt below.

"A Summer for the Books" by Michelle Lindo-Rice

Jewel

Summer 2024

Sitting up in bed with her laptop on her thighs and her husband asleep next to her, Jewel McRae, known to the world as Jewel Stone, closed out the deleted scene of her debut novel, That Was Then, and leaned back onto the headboard. She'd just received word her book was going to be made into a series on a major network, and they wanted her on set as a consultant when they went into production next summer, which was why she was rereading the book. It was a chore, but fortunately, years had passed since its release, and it was all new to her again.

The network planned to create at least two seasons, so she was reading through her very first draft that even her agent and editor had never seen. It included about 17,000 words that were later cut, including the baby storyline. Her editor had never read that juicy subplot, and if Jewel continued to have her way, nobody ever would.

Honestly, though it was tedious work, the book-to-series was quite an accomplishment and a cause for celebration. Her followers were on social media posting memes and making actor suggestions.

But her celebration was bittersweet. The one person she wanted to share this with, her best friend since childhood, was no longer a friend. And the contents of this book were a part of the reason. Especially the deleted contents. Jewel didn't have the courage to share her truth with anyone, especially the man asleep next to her.

Releasing a huge sigh, she placed the laptop on her nightstand and massaged the back of her neck. With a yawn, she settled under the covers, and her final thought before fading out was I miss my friend.



Excerpted from "A Summer for the Books" by Michelle Lindo-Rice. Copyright © 2025 by Michelle Lindo-Rice. Published by arrangement with MIRA Books.

