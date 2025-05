Extended interview: Anne Tyler In this web exclusive, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of such books as "Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant," "The Accidental Tourist," "Breathing Lessons," and "A Spool of Blue Thread," talks with "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa about her latest novel, "Three Days in June," and her writing habits; She also talks about her family's activism; meeting her husband, the late Iranian novelist and psychiatrist Taghi Modarressi; and why marriage is a common thread in her work.