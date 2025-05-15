This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 18): By Design — A Weekend in New Orleans

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Welcome to New Orleans

In the 1930s, it's said that playwright and longtime New Orleans resident Tennessee Williams counted the city among America's top three. "Everywhere else," his saying goes, "is Cleveland." Known as a thriving hub for art, culture and cuisine, New Orleans has also faced its share of challenges — fires, wars, diseases, hurricanes and, most recently, a terrorist attack — and survived. Correspondent Lee Cowan shines a light on the city's rich history, and the resilience of the people who live there.

ARCHITECTURE: Longue Vue House

Host Jane Pauley visits Longue Vue House, a 20th-century estate and architectural masterpiece designed by Ellen Biddle Shipman.

BRAND NEW YOU: Can you redesign a personality?

For years, journalist Olga Khazan hated much of her own personality. So, despite the common assumption that character traits are immutable once a person reaches a certain age, Khazan set out to change hers. Correspondent Susan Spencer explores the field of personality science, and hears from a professor at the University of Kentucky whose research in that area could be a game-changer for mental health treatments.

FLOWER POWER: The ancient art of Hawaiian lei-making

Hawaii is renowned for lei-making, an ancient tradition that's still popular on the island today. But the future of the craft could be in peril, as flower farms disappear and remaining land overheats due to the effects of climate change. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti sits down with Meleana Estes, a Hawaiian native who learned the art of making leis from her grandmother. He also attends this year's annual Lei Day Festival, held annually in Waikiki since 1929, and meets Island Boy founder Andrew Mau, who's reinventing what a lei can be.

EASY DOES IT: The French Quarter's historic ironwork, and the craftsmen who keep it alive

A city known for its centuries-old ironwork needs an expert who can keep it looking like new. Correspondent Michelle Miller, the former first Lady of New Orleans, is our guide to some of its most iconic designs. She meets with Darryl Reeves, one of just a handful of restoration blacksmiths still working in New Orleans, where vintage, wrought iron pieces survive in the French Quarter.

DESIGNING OUTSIDE: Since the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor living continues to thrive

Throughout history, the American backyard has greatly evolved. Even after the pandemic forced people to spend more time outside, outdoor living spaces have become a booming business, to the tune of about $10 billion a year. Correspondent David Pogue talks with "House Beautiful" editor-in-chief Joanna Saltz about the trends and visits a home with Foxterra Design cofounder Justin Fox to see just how some people are taking their interior design outside.

HIDE AND SEEK: Secret passageways to history

Correspondent Nancy Giles goes in search of hidden rooms, and finds some of them in the most unexpected places. Giles speaks to Steven Humble, the founder of Creating Home Engineering, which specializes in building secret passageway doors and high-security panic rooms. She also hears from April Tucholke, who researches hidden spaces and says the phenomena of secret rooms goes back centuries.

BEYOND GUMBO: How childhood meals inspired two chefs' acclaimed menus

New Orleans is known for its music, Mardi Gras and, especially, its food. Correspondent Mo Rocca visits with two award-winning chefs who created extraordinary menus by reaching back into their childhood memories of cooking and culture. Rocca speaks with Nina Compton and her husband, Larry Miller, about the impact of St. Lucia on the cooking at Compere Lapin, and with chef Serigne Mbaye and his business partner Dr. Effie Richardson, who bring a Senegalese flavor to the food at Dakar Nola.

RIDE IN STYLE: New Orleans transit official says streetcars are integral to the city's identity — here's why

By the 1960s, New Orleans had replaced nearly all of its streetcars with buses. But some continued on humming. Lona Edwards Hankins, the CEO of the New Orleans Transit Authority, tells correspondent Michelle Miller that as the city reintroduced contemporary streetcars in recent decades, it also maintained a few originals. Anthony Maggio, a seasoned machinist, shares how he and an army of craftsmen keep them running.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Christian Bale is on a mission to keep foster siblings together

Actor Christian Bale won praise for his titular performance in the "Batman" franchise, and now, he's on a mission to help kids who could use a real-life superhero. Bale is helping to build Together California, a foster care home designed to keep orphaned siblings from being separated. He talks to correspondent Tracy Smith about his inspiration for the project.

ITALY: Prehistoric homes in Puglia

Correspondent Seth Doane travels to southern Italy for a look at its magical peaked Trulli houses.

SUITING UP: For many, the seersucker suit is a New Orleans staple

Southern gentlemen know all about the beauty and coolness of the seersucker suit, and its connection to New Orleans. Correspondent Jamie Wax, a Louisiana native, takes viewers on a trip through the sartorial side of the city — from a historic men's clothing store to an iconic suit maker and, finally, to a fashionable New Orleans party.

HEART AND SOLE: Forty years of Air Jordan

The Air Jordan sneaker turns 40 this year. "Sunday Morning" celebrates the design of the iconic shoe with correspondent Luke Burbank, who traces its origins back to NBA legend Michael Jordan's first meeting with Nike, then a relatively small sneaker company in Oregon.

CULTURE CELEBRATION: "Beadmaster of New Orleans" pays homage to Mardi Gras' history with his art

In Michelle Miller's final look this week at pillars of New Orleans' style, the correspondent delves into the centuries-old Carnival tradition of Black Masking. Acclaimed contemporary artist Demond Melancon's work has been shown all over the world, but it is deeply rooted in elaborate beaded suits he creates as the Big Chief of the Young Seminole Hunters Black Masking Tribe.

NATURE: Black-bellied whistling ducks in New Orleans

We leave you this Sunday morning with Black-bellied whistling ducks, basking in the sun at the Audubon Park and Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana.

